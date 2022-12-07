Tuberculosis Diagnostics Global Market to Expand by 4.5% Annually Through 2030

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on global tuberculosis diagnostics market studies various tuberculosis diagnostics test type. Healthcare regulatory agencies such as WHO, CDC are taking initiatives towards global awareness of tuberculosis and improvising the diagnostic methods. The large patient pool suffering with tuberculosis, rising public awareness regarding tuberculosis and early diagnosis and technological advancement in the testing methods such as Mantoux test, and Cytokine detection test are the driving factors for the tuberculosis diagnostics market.



The global tuberculosis diagnostics market is growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Tuberculosis accounts for a large share of the global infectious disease burden, resulting in about 9.6 million new cases and 1.5 million deaths per year.

Tuberculosis is highly prevalent in under developed parts of the world affecting millions of lives, especially in Asia and Africa. Currently, tuberculosis has also developed into more diverse and potent forms that are referred as multi-drug resistant (MDR) or extensively drug resistant (XDR) tuberculosis. These conditions are also spreading at a rapid rate and require extensive diagnostic and treatment measures to check its spread globally. According to World Health Organization (WHO) in 0.49 million new cases of MDR tuberculosis was recorded in 2016, and 47% of these cases were from China, India and Russia.



Continuous and effective control measures and programs carried out by WHO and other global health organizations such as Stop TB and DOTS (Directly Observed Treatment, Short-course) most developed nations have been able to minimize the spread of this disease. Various tuberculosis diagnostics tests are available in the global market for early and accurate diagnosis of the disease, thus ensuring proper treatment of the affected patient population. Some of the major commercially available tuberculosis diagnostic tests include nucleic acid tests, culture tests, tuberculin skin tests, chest X-ray, sputum smear microscopy, and drug susceptibility testing. The latest next-generation Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra diagnostic test by Cephied, Inc., has shown significant sensitivity in detection of Mycobacterium tuberculosis and is recommended by WHO.



