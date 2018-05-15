Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance Announces New Global Partnerships in India and Thailand

"We are honored to partner with the TS Alliance and become one of the newest Global Alliances. We look forward to working together to provide support for the TSC community in Thailand," said Nok Brenden, Co-Founder, Tuberous Sclerosis Foundation, Thailand.

"The rich experience and support the TS Alliance will provide to this partnership will enable us to organize support group interactions, increase awareness and help empower individuals and families in India to better manage the outcomes of individuals with TSC. Being part of a global community, we can work more efficiently and effectively in finding a cure for TSC," shared Shoba Srivastava, President, Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance of India.

The TS Alliance's Global Alliance program was created in 2014 to address unmet needs within the global TSC community at the country level. This program provides the opportunity for the TS Alliance to share experiences and assist in the start-up or support of TSC-related organizations in other countries. A Global Alliance is a structured group of empowered and caring volunteers who work closely with the TS Alliance to facilitate local connections for individuals and families affected by TSC, raise revenue and increase awareness while supporting the mission of the organization. The TS Alliance also has a formal partnerships with TS Alliance of Israel, Tuberous Sclerosis Canada Sclérose Tubéreuse, TS Alliance of Mexico and Hungarian Foundation for Tuberous Sclerosis.

"The TS Alliance is excited to add two outstanding global partners with the new organizations in India and Thailand," said TS Alliance President & CEO Kari Luther Rosbeck. "We look forward to sharing our resources and knowledge as they work to advocate for individuals and families living with TSC, increase awareness and improve quality of care."

The TS Alliance is dedicated to finding a cure for tuberous sclerosis complex, while improving the lives of those affected. Founded in 1974, it works to improve quality of life for individuals and families affected by TSC by stimulating and sponsoring research; creating programs, support services and resource information; and developing and implementing public and professional programs designed to heighten awareness of the disease.

For more information about TSC and the TS Alliance, visit www.tsalliance.org.

Contact: Jaye Isham, jisham@tsalliance.org, 301-562-9890

