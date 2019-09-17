Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance to Mark 45th Anniversary at Gala in New York City

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, October 3, the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance (TS Alliance) will hold its 45th Anniversary Gala at The Edison Ballroom in New York City. The organization anticipates more than 500 attendees for the event, which starts at 6 pm with a silent auction and reception, followed by the formal dinner, program and live auction from 7 to 9:30 pm. The gala will raise funds to further tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) research and expand support programs for people and families affected by the disease.

Formed in 1974 by four Southern California mothers, the TS Alliance has since grown into an internationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for tuberous sclerosis complex while improving the lives of those affected. TSC is a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors to form in vital organs; it's also the leading genetic cause of both epilepsy and autism. TSC affects approximately 50,000 in the United States and 1 million worldwide. There is no cure.

"The 45th Anniversary Gala will allow the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance to take a look back at our rich history," explains Kari Luther Rosbeck, President & CEO. "We truly look forward to celebrating our sapphire anniversary while paying tribute to so many people who've contributed to our success over the past 45 years such as our four founders, who had a dream to simply provide fellowship, generate awareness, pursue knowledge and provide hope to those who shared the common bond of TSC."

The gala's program will be emceed by long-time TS Alliance supporters Jim O'Heir (Parks & Recreation and Bless This Mess) and Alex Skuby (King of Queens and Snowfall), supported by host Mo Collins (MADtv and Fear the Walking Dead). Performers include Nathan Carlisle of the Metropolitan Opera Chorus and Kat Perkins from Season 6 of The Voice, who will be joined by guitarist Eric Warner.

The event will feature a special "Blue Brick Road Video Series," produced by Greenwich Biosciences, chronicling the TS Alliance's 45-year history. Kat Perkins will perform a special original song written by 8-year-old John Fitzmaurice in partnership with Sing Me A Story Foundation and Horizon Therapeutics.

During the evening, The Engles Family will be honored with a Courage in Leadership Award for their generosity in advancing TSC collaborative research, scientific breakthroughs and clinical care while encouraging trailblazing philanthropy. In 2016, Gregg and Molly Engles created the Engles Collaborative Research Fund, following a pledge of $1.5 million. This transformational gift provided crucial resources to accelerate TS Alliance collaborative research, including its Preclinical Research Consortium and Biosample Repository.

In addition, the TS Alliance will present TSC Champion Awards to Elizabeth A. Thiele, MD, PhD, and Greenwich Biosciences. Dr. Thiele, Director of the Herscot Center for TSC at Massachusetts General Hospital, will be recognized for her passionate, unwavering clinical care for individuals with TSC throughout their lifetime and enduring commitment to TSC-Associated Neuropsychiatric Disorders and adult care. Greenwich Biosciences will be honored for its leading-edge integration of the patient perspective into the fabric of their company and pioneering therapy development. The company is at the forefront of cannabinoid science, leveraging nearly two decades of pioneering investment and research by their parent company GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

