Tubes and Cores Market in North America to record USD 1.13 Bn; Driven by growing demand for transparent barrier film -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Tubes and Cores Market in North America by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 1.13 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.65% during the forecast period. Technavio has considered various factors including the consumer adoption rate, revenue generated by vendors, growth in the packaging industry, per capita income, and commodity price fluctuation among others to estimate the size of the market. Understand the scope of our full report on the tube and cores market in North America. Download Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tubes and Cores Market in North America 2022-2026

Tubes and Cores Market in North America 2022-2026: Key Drivers and Challenges

The market growth will be driven by the growing demand for transparent barrier film. Transparent barrier packaging is gaining popularity in various end-user industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, textile, and automotive. In the food and pharmaceutical industries, transparent barrier film packaging is used to provide extra protection to maintain the integrity and the shelf life of products. The demand for such packaging solutions is expected to increase with the growing demand for packaging of snacks, confectionaries, and other products. With the increase in the demand for transparent barrier film packaging, the demand for tubes and cores is expected to increase over the forecast period.

However, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market. Kraft paper is the key raw material used in the manufacture of tubes and cores. The price of kraft paper has remained high since 2015. This is affecting the profit margin of vendors, even though the price burden is transferred to the end-users. This is leading end-users to look for alternatives such as plastic tubes and cores. Moreover, the rise in prices of energy, transportation, labor, maintenance, chemicals, and other raw materials is compelling vendors in the market to increase the prices of tubes and cores. All these factors are expected to affect the growth of the tubes and cores market in North America.

Technavio identifies Ace Paper Tube, Callenor Co., Cellmark AB, Chicago Mailing Tube Co., Greif Inc., LCH Paper Tube and Core Co., OX Industries Inc., Pacific Paper Tube, Inc., PTS Manufacturing Co., Rae Products and Chemicals corp, Sonoco Products Co., Transpaco Ltd., Valk Industries Inc., Wes Pac Inc., and Western Container Corp. as major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Tubes and Cores Market in North America 2022-2026: Segmentation

The tubes and cores market in North America is segmented as below:

End-user

Paper Industry



Textile Industry



Others

The paper industry is the prime end-user in the market. The segment is driven by the extensive use of tubes and cores in the paper industry to wrap diverse types of paper materials such as tissues, newspapers, printing and writing papers, and label material. In addition, the increasing demand for toilet paper coupled with rising urbanization is expected to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography

US



Canada



Mexico

The US is the largest market for tubes and cores in North America. The tubes and cores market in North America is mainly driven by the increasing demand for tubes and cores from the textile industry. The textile industry in the US is expected to grow significantly in the region during the forecast period. Textile manufacturers based in the country are focused on improving the technology used in technical textiles for various applications. All these factors are expected to foster the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our tubes and cores market in North America report covers the following areas:

Tubes and Cores Market in North America 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the tubes and cores market in North America, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the tubes and cores market in North America is designed to provide entry support, customer, profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Tubes and Cores Market in North America 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist tubes and cores market growth in North America during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the tubes and cores market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tubes and cores market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tubes and cores market vendors in North America

Tubes And Cores Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.57 Key consumer countries US, Canada, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ace Paper Tube, Callenor Co., Cellmark AB, Chicago Mailing Tube Co., Greif Inc., LCH Paper Tube and Core Co., OX Industries Inc., Pacific Paper Tube, Inc., PTS Manufacturing Co., Rae Products and Chemicals corp, Sonoco Products Co., Transpaco Ltd., Valk Industries Inc., Wes Pac Inc., and Western Container Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on North America : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Paper industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Paper industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Paper industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Paper industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Paper industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Textile industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Textile industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Textile industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Textile industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Textile industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 59: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 60: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 61: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 62: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 63: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 64: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ace Paper Tube

Exhibit 65: Ace Paper Tube - Overview



Exhibit 66: Ace Paper Tube - Product / Service



Exhibit 67: Ace Paper Tube - Key offerings

10.4 Callenor Co.

Exhibit 68: Callenor Co. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Callenor Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 70: Callenor Co. - Key offerings

10.5 Cellmark AB

Exhibit 71: Cellmark AB - Overview



Exhibit 72: Cellmark AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 73: Cellmark AB - Key offerings

10.6 Chicago Mailing Tube Co.

Exhibit 74: Chicago Mailing Tube Co. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Chicago Mailing Tube Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 76: Chicago Mailing Tube Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Greif Inc.

Exhibit 77: Greif Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Greif Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Greif Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Greif Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 LCH Paper Tube and Core Co.

Exhibit 81: LCH Paper Tube and Core Co. - Overview



Exhibit 82: LCH Paper Tube and Core Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 83: LCH Paper Tube and Core Co. - Key offerings

10.9 OX Industries Inc.

Exhibit 84: OX Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 85: OX Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 86: OX Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 PTS Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 87: PTS Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 88: PTS Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 89: PTS Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

10.11 Sonoco Products Co.

Exhibit 90: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Transpaco Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Transpaco Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Transpaco Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Transpaco Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Transpaco Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 98: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 99: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 100: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 101: Research methodology



Exhibit 102: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 103: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 104: List of abbreviations

