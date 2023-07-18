Tubes and Cores Market to grow by CAGR of 7.81% from 2022 to 2027|Callenor Co., Chicago Mailing Tube Co., Cores and Tubes Ltd., and more to emerge as key players -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tubes and cores market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,550.62 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.81%, according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Ace Paper Tube, Albert Eger GmbH and Co. KG, Callenor Co., Chicago Mailing Tube Co., Cores and Tubes Ltd., Greif Inc., Heartland Products Group LLC, Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS, LCH Paper Tube and Core Co., Northrich, OX Industries Inc., PTS Manufacturing Co., Rae Products and Chemicals corp, Sonoco Products Co., Transpaco Ltd., Valk Industries Inc., VPK Group, Wes Pac Inc., Western Container Corp., and Cellmark AB among others. Download a Sample Report Now!

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: End-user (Paper industry, Textile industry, and Others), Material (Paper and Plastic), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Major Drivers - Increasing demand for transparent barriers drives the tube cores market growth during the forecast period. One of the main applications of transparent packaging is in the food [packaging industry as there is a growing preference among food manufacturers for packaging materials that can enhance the shelf life of food. Furthermore, there is a growing shift towards healthier foods among consumers. Thus, such factors are significantly fuelling the demand for high-barrier packaging film that can improve the shelf life of food products. One of the significant contributors to the growth of this market is the US due to the increasing demand for the packaging of snacks, confectionaries, and other products. The main prominent end-user industry for high-barrier property films is biscuit manufacturers as it offers higher resistance to moisture and vapor. Since biscuit products are mostly moisture sensitive, it needs thick coating films such as biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) and polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) coated for efficient packaging. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the tubes and cores market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends - Emerging waste reduction techniques in tube and cores manufacturing is a primary trend in tubes and cores manufacturing.

Key Challenges - The high price of kraft paper pos as a major threat to the tubes and cores market growth.

The tubes and cores market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

The tube and stick packaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,528.46 million. This tube and stick packaging market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (cosmetic and oral care, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others), type (squeeze tubes, twist tubes, cartridge, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving the tube and stick packaging market growth is the rising demand from the e-commerce industry.

The organic substrate packaging material market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,513.36 million. This market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and others), technology (SO packages, GA packages, flat no-leads packages, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The surge in global demand for consumer and smart electronic devices is driving growth in the organic substrate material market.

Tubes And Cores Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,550.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ace Paper Tube, Albert Eger GmbH and Co. KG, Callenor Co., Chicago Mailing Tube Co., Cores and Tubes Ltd., Greif Inc., Heartland Products Group LLC, Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS, LCH Paper Tube and Core Co., Northrich, OX Industries Inc., PTS Manufacturing Co., Rae Products and Chemicals corp, Sonoco Products Co., Transpaco Ltd., Valk Industries Inc., VPK Group, Wes Pac Inc., Western Container Corp., and Cellmark AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

