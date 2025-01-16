Tubes and Cores Market to Grow by USD 3.55 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by Demand for Transparent Barrier Films, AI-Powered Market Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global tubes and cores market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.55 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.1% during the forecast period. Growing demand for transparent barrier film is driving market growth, with a trend towards emerging waste reduction techniques in tubes and cores manufacturing. However, high price of kraft papers poses a challenge. Key market players include Ace Paper Tube, Albert Eger GmbH and Co. KG, Callenor Co., Cellmark AB, Chicago Mailing Tube Co., Cores and Tubes Ltd., Greif Inc., Heartland Products Group LLC, Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS, LCH Paper Tube and Core Co., Northrich, OX Industries Inc., PTS Manufacturing Co., Rae Products and Chemicals corp, Sonoco Products Co., Transpaco Ltd., Valk Industries Inc., VPK Group, Wes Pac Inc., and Western Container Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tubes And Cores Market 2025-2029

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Tubes And Cores Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 3552.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Germany, Canada, China, Russia, Brazil, UK, Japan, Argentina, and India Key companies profiled Ace Paper Tube, Albert Eger GmbH and Co. KG, Callenor Co., Cellmark AB, Chicago Mailing Tube Co., Cores and Tubes Ltd., Greif Inc., Heartland Products Group LLC, Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS, LCH Paper Tube and Core Co., Northrich, OX Industries Inc., PTS Manufacturing Co., Rae Products and Chemicals corp, Sonoco Products Co., Transpaco Ltd., Valk Industries Inc., VPK Group, Wes Pac Inc., and Western Container Corp.

Market Driver

The Tubes and Cores market is witnessing notable trends in alternative packaging formats, with materials like pouches and biodegradable alternatives gaining popularity. The paper core industry is focusing on high-quality recycled paper for circular economy practices in the paperboard sector. Material type categories include paper tubes and cores, which provide structural support and stability for cylindrical products. Inflation and plastic restrictions have led to rapid delivery and flexible packaging options in various industries such as e-commerce, textiles, adhesives, tapes, films, and printing. Lightweight materials and eco-friendly alternatives are in demand, with sustainable packaging and recyclable materials being key considerations. Raw materials like sodium silicate and modified starch are used in fiber-based packaging, while repulpable barrier coatings enhance the performance of paper tubes and cores. Paper roll cores and concrete form tubes come in various wall thicknesses, catering to delicate and heavy products. Manufacturing solutions ensure damage-free storage, transport, and handling of tubes and cores. These solutions are used in concrete formwork and green packaging solutions, contributing to the circular economy. The market also includes trends like yarn winding and spiral, parallel, and convolute winding processes. Packaging waste and carbon footprint are major concerns, with companies focusing on reducing both through circular economy practices and the use of recycled alternatives, such as untreated wood fibers and virgin paperboard. The consumer goods industry is a significant end-user, driving market growth.

Paper-based product manufacturers, including those specializing in tubes and cores, are focusing on sustainable practices to minimize environmental impact. Waste reduction is a critical strategy for cost savings in this sector. In tubes and core manufacturing, frequent roll changes can lead to increased paper wastage and decreased machine efficiency. To address this issue, some key emerging technologies are being adopted, such as automated roll change systems and improved roll sizing techniques. These innovations aim to reduce waste generation during production and enhance overall manufacturing efficiency.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

• The Tubes and Cores market faces several challenges in today's business environment. Alternative packaging formats, such as pouches and biodegradable alternatives, are gaining popularity, putting pressure on traditional tubes and cores. Materials, including paper cores and tubes made of paperboard layers, face challenges from inflation and the need for recyclable materials. The paper core industry must adapt to circular economy practices and high-quality recycled paper to remain competitive. Plastic restrictions in various industries, including the e-commerce sector, require innovative solutions like fiber-based packaging and repulpable barrier coatings. Rapid delivery and flexible packaging options are essential for online retail. Sustainable packaging using recyclable materials like metal packaging, textiles industry by-products, and adhesives industry residues, is a growing trend. Raw materials, such as sodium silicate and modified starch, must be sourced sustainably and efficiently. Manufacturing solutions for tubes and cores must ensure damage-free storage, transportation, and stability for various industries, including concrete formwork and yarn winding. Wall thicknesses, material handling, and winding processes like spiral, parallel, and convolute, are all critical considerations. Ultimately, the market must balance traditional materials with eco-friendly alternatives, ensuring structural support and stability while minimizing packaging waste and carbon footprint.

• The tubes and cores market relies heavily on kraft paper as its primary raw material. This paper is manufactured using wood pulp. Since 2015, the cost of wood pulp has risen significantly, leading to an increase in the price of kraft paper. The rising demand for paper-based packaging, particularly from the e-commerce sector, is the primary cause of this price hike. The high cost of kraft paper is squeezing the profit margins of tubes and cores manufacturers. However, passing on the entire raw material cost to end-users could decrease demand for tubes and cores, as they may opt for alternatives like plastic tubes and cores.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This tubes and cores market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Paper industry

1.2 Textile industry

1.3 Others Material 2.1 Paper

2.2 Plastic Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Paper industry- In the paper industry, tubes and cores play a crucial role in wrapping and protecting various paper materials, including tissues, tapes, label materials, and more. These cylindrical structures provide strength, stability, and ease of handling, storage, and transportation. Tissue paper, particularly for toilet use, is the major contributor to this market. Factors like paper production volumes, packaging needs, and technological advancements influence the demand for tubes and cores. Moreover, tubes and cores serve as cores for labeling and tape products, ensuring a stable and secure structure for winding adhesive labels, tapes, and other adhesive-backed materials. The rise in urbanization, increased consumption of packaged food, higher online ordering of goods, and the growth of food service outlets in emerging economies have boosted tissue paper demand, positively impacting the market for paper tubes and cores. Sustainability is a growing concern, and the eco-friendliness of paper tubes and cores makes them an attractive option for industries seeking to reduce their environmental impact. Technological advancements enable the production of stronger and more cost-effective tubes and cores, further supporting market growth. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, India, and Australia, is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing use of specialty paper and the adoption of sustainable practices. In summary, the increasing demand for tissue paper, focus on sustainability, and technological advancements are driving the growth of the tubes and cores market in the paper industry.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Tubes and Cores market encompasses a wide range of packaging solutions, including paper tubes and cores. Alternative packaging formats are gaining popularity due to their eco-friendly nature and reduced waste. Materials used in tubes and cores include paper, biodegradable alternatives, and recyclable materials. The paper core market is a significant segment, with high-quality recycled paper being a preferred choice. The e-commerce sector's growth is driving demand for lightweight and stable cylindrical products made of paperboard layers. Real-time tracking opportunities offer increased efficiency in production and distribution. The textiles, adhesives, and tapes industries also utilize tubes and cores made of various materials. Sustainable packaging is a key trend, with eco-friendly alternatives to traditional materials gaining traction. Metal packaging is another segment, offering structural support and stability. Inflation and waste management are challenges faced by the industry. Overall, the Tubes and Cores market continues to evolve, with innovation and sustainability being key drivers.

Market Research Overview

The Tubes and Cores market encompasses a wide range of packaging solutions, including paper tubes and cores, cylindrical products, and alternative formats like pouches. Materials used in this industry include high-quality recycled paper, sodium silicate, modified starch, and fiber-based packaging. Sustainability is a key focus, with biodegradable alternatives, circular economy practices, and recyclable materials gaining popularity. The paper core industry utilizes paperboard layers for structural support and stability, while plastic restrictions drive innovation in eco-friendly alternatives. The textiles, adhesives, tapes, films, and printing industries also rely on tubes and cores for their manufacturing processes. Rapid delivery and flexible packaging options cater to the e-commerce sector, while the concrete formwork industry uses concrete form tubes. Damage-free storage and transportation are essential considerations, along with considerations for delicate and heavy products. The market includes various winding processes, including spiral winding, parallel winding, and convolute winding, and caters to diverse industries like consumer goods, online retail, and concrete formwork. Packaging waste and carbon footprint are important issues addressed through green packaging solutions and circular economy practices.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Paper Industry



Textile Industry



Others

Material

Paper



Plastic

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio