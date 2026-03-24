TUBI TURNS PASSION INTO PERFORMANCE AT IAB NEWFRONT

Announces New Interactive Ad Formats Including Scene Sense, Interactive Pause Ads and Connected Conversions

Unveils Strategic Partnerships with Amazon for Scaled Precision and Performance, and InMarket and Kochava for Outcome Measurement

Announces Exclusive Sports Culture Content with Creators Deestroying and Jesser; Plus Tubi Originals GAME ON and REMEMBER ME

Highlights Recent Announcements with Apple TV, TikTok and Nielsen and the Upcoming FIFA World CupTM FOX Hub on Tubi

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tubi (www.tubitv.com), Fox Corporation's (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) free streaming service, today made a series of product, partnership and Original programming announcements during 'Tubitopia: An Advertiser's Paradise,' at IAB NewFronts in New York, hosted by Tiffany Haddish. Tubi leads free on-demand streaming by turning fandom into strong performance for advertisers, with full-funnel measurement and outcomes tied to business results. With over 100 million monthly active users streaming a billion hours a month, Tubi offers premium original content, creator-led stories and innovative ad products for brands seeking young and incremental audiences.

"The future of entertainment is built on fan passion. As the second largest Free AVOD platform and the growing home for Gen Z, Tubi is the only streamer built from the ground up to turn passion into performance for advertisers," said Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi. "With massive scale, original and exclusive programming on the pulse of culture, and industry-leading investments in ad tech, precision and measurement, we are helping advertisers achieve greater reach, relevance and efficiency at a time when they need it most."

Tubi continues to expand ad tech investments, formats and partnerships to drive stronger advertiser outcomes. In addition, Tubi continues to invest in Gen Z–focused and sports culture original programming, creating new opportunities for brands to align with highly engaged audiences. With 100% addressable inventory, 95% on-demand viewing and more time spent viewing than broadcast and cable, Tubi uniquely helps brands engage fans and drive action.

NEW INTERACTIVE AD FORMATS:

Scene Sense: A new ad format that enhances the pause moment with an interactive overlay that surfaces relevant details about what a viewer is watching including casting, soundtrack, trivia, and more. Expanding on Tubi moments, our contextual targeting solution, Scene Sense uses scene-level signals, such as visual cues, tone, and sentiment, enabling brands to deliver timely and relevant display messaging that aligns with what's on screen when viewers pause content.





A new ad format that enhances the pause moment with an interactive overlay that surfaces relevant details about what a viewer is watching including casting, soundtrack, trivia, and more. Expanding on Tubi moments, our contextual targeting solution, Scene Sense uses scene-level signals, such as visual cues, tone, and sentiment, enabling brands to deliver timely and relevant display messaging that aligns with what's on screen when viewers pause content. Interactive Pause Ads: Tubi is expanding its Pause Ad experience with new engagement options, including carousels, trivia and polls. These formats allow brands to showcase multiple messages or products and encourage interaction while content is paused.





Tubi is expanding its Pause Ad experience with new engagement options, including carousels, trivia and polls. These formats allow brands to showcase multiple messages or products and encourage interaction while content is paused. Connected Conversions: A new product that connects CTV-to-mobile journeys to enable viewers to discover products and brands on their TV, then further engage with them or make purchases on mobile devices through push notifications, emails, or QR codes.

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS:

Precision & Performance: Tubi is expanding its partnership with Amazon DSP to help advertisers extend reach across streaming TV supply. Tubi is one of the largest reach publishers on Amazon DSP as 10% of Tubi's audience is unique and incremental across Amazon's open internet streaming TV supply. Advertisers can now access an exclusive package, Tubi Priority Access, offering first-look access to this audience through Amazon DSP. Powered by Authenticated Graph technology exclusive to Amazon Ads, which recognizes 85% of Tubi supply against an Amazon user, advertisers can confidently reach verified and relevant audiences with highly addressable messaging to unlock incremental reach you won't find anywhere else.





Tubi is expanding its partnership with Amazon DSP to help advertisers extend reach across streaming TV supply. Tubi is one of the largest reach publishers on Amazon DSP as 10% of Tubi's audience is unique and incremental across Amazon's open internet streaming TV supply. Advertisers can now access an exclusive package, Tubi Priority Access, offering first-look access to this audience through Amazon DSP. Powered by Authenticated Graph technology exclusive to Amazon Ads, which recognizes 85% of Tubi supply against an Amazon user, advertisers can confidently reach verified and relevant audiences with highly addressable messaging to unlock incremental reach you won't find anywhere else. Outcome Measurement: Through its partnerships, Tubi supports advertisers who want to measure real-world outcomes with InMarket and Kochava. InMarket allows brands to directly measure sales performance, demonstrating how advertising on Tubi drives sales for Restaurant, Retail and CPG advertisers. Expanding Tubi's partnership with Kochava, Tubi's Studio advertisers can now measure the actual ticket sales and conversion activity for their campaigns through Fandango, connecting Tubi ad exposure to tangible box office performance outcomes, beyond basic delivery metrics.

EXCLUSIVE SPORTS CULTURE PROGRAMMING

Altcast with Apple TV × Formula 1 ® : For the first time ever, Tubi is working with Apple TV to offer exclusive live F1 altcasts for multiple races during the 2026 Formula 1 season — available for free and across every device in the U.S. The altcasts will feature top creators who are experts on the sport to provide sharp race insight paired with entertaining commentary. This programming is designed to expand F1's appeal and broaden access for new, younger, and more digitally native audiences. The supported races with live F1 altcasts will be announced at a later date.





For the first time ever, Tubi is working with Apple TV to offer exclusive live F1 altcasts for multiple races during the 2026 Formula 1 season — available for free and across every device in the U.S. The altcasts will feature top creators who are experts on the sport to provide sharp race insight paired with entertaining commentary. This programming is designed to expand F1's appeal and broaden access for new, younger, and more digitally native audiences. The supported races with live F1 altcasts will be announced at a later date. Deestroying: Original content from popular creator Deestroying that blends sports, competition, and creator-driven storytelling, capturing the energy of digital-first fandom and the crossover between athletes, creators, and culture.





Original content from popular creator Deestroying that blends sports, competition, and creator-driven storytelling, capturing the energy of digital-first fandom and the crossover between athletes, creators, and culture. JESSER'S ULTIMATE KICKOFF: Original programming from top creator Jesser and friends as they take on fun and crazy soccer challenges ranging from scoring goals, jumping in mystery pools, winning prizes, and competing against increasingly more difficult defenders!

NEW TUBI ORIGINALS FOR GEN Z COMING SOON

GAME ON: Talented gamer, Casey, is ready to win her high school's first esports tournament. But when she discovers her online arch-nemesis is Theo, the charming new kid she's starting to crush on, Casey decides to stay undercover and use their budding romance to study his moves in video game Eon Rush and take him down from the inside. With her supportive dad reminding her who she is beyond the headset, Casey's carefully calculated plan begins to unravel as fake feelings turn real. GAME ON begins production this month with Sky Katz ( Surviving Summer ) and Case Walker ( The Other Two ) in the leading roles alongside renowned voice actor Nolan North ( Uncharted, Assassin's Creed series).





Talented gamer, Casey, is ready to win her high school's first esports tournament. But when she discovers her online arch-nemesis is Theo, the charming new kid she's starting to crush on, Casey decides to stay undercover and use their budding romance to study his moves in video game Eon Rush and take him down from the inside. With her supportive dad reminding her who she is beyond the headset, Casey's carefully calculated plan begins to unravel as fake feelings turn real. GAME ON begins production this month with Sky Katz ( and Case Walker ( ) in the leading roles alongside renowned voice actor Nolan North ( series). REMEMBER ME: In this YA supernatural murder-mystery, Shari Cooper is dead. Like, fell from the top of a high-rise to the street below, dead. And one of her friends — is her killer. Now she has to solve her own murder from beyond the grave, before the relentless, soul-sucking Shadow that's stalking her gets to her first. REMEMBER ME recently wrapped production and stars Brec Bassinger (Final Destination Bloodlines) and Charlie Gillespie (Sidelined 2: Intercepted) in the leading roles.

Tubi continues to demonstrate the power of fan-driven storytelling, featuring the world's largest collection of movies and TV shows, thousands of creator-led stories, and hundreds of Tubi Originals. The SIDELINED franchise has reached over 20 million viewers, alongside strong premieres for HOW TO LOSE A POPULARITY CONTEST, KISSING IS THE EASY PART, sports culture titles DESTINATION WORLD CUP 2026, GOOD TROUBLE WITH NICK KYRGIOS, THE MOMENT and GONZAGA. Sleeper hit by TikTik creator Kelon Campbell TERRI JOE: MISSIONARY IN MIAMI continues to achieve rave reviews, while upcoming titles including SUMMER'S LAST RESORT starring Sophia Bush, Jerry O'Connell and Violet McGraw, BUZZKILL with Siena Agudong and Brec Bassinger, HIVE with Sochi Gomez and R.L. STINE'S PUMPKINHEAD 2 gives fans even more to come back for. In the last year, 17 Tubi Original films have charted in Variety's weekly top 10 original stream films, per Luminate.

Together, today's announcements build upon Tubi's continued momentum as a platform where premium content, culture, and innovation converge. Earlier this year the platform announced it will launch a FIFA World CupTM FOX Hub and simulcast two matches. Additionally, Tubi partnered with TikTok on a Creatorverse Incubator, deepened measurement through Nielsen's Audience Measurement and Streaming Platform Ratings, and released The Stream 2026: When Intention Becomes Attention, its annual cultural insights report examining how streaming entertainment is influencing consumer behavior.

About Tubi

Boldly built for fandom, Tubi is a free on demand streaming service that entertains over 100 million monthly active users. Tubi offers the world's largest collection of Hollywood movies and TV shows, thousands of creator-led stories and hundreds of Tubi Originals made for the most passionate fans. Headquartered in San Francisco and founded in 2014, Tubi is part of Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation.

SOURCE Tubi