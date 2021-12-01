TucciPolo Launches Line of Luxury Fur-Lined Handcrafted Leather Boots

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle luxury brand TucciPolo, Inc. announced today the company has relocated from Connecticut to Texas and launched a winter line of handcrafted Italian leather men's dress boots. Each handcrafted pair of Italian calf skin leather boots are fur lined, now available to seasonal shoppers in twelve new styles, made specifically to order, and shipped in fifteen days.

TucciPolo's Italian calf skin leather dress boots provide thermal-heat comfort for cold weather wear. Starting at $750, the winter line comes in black, navy, burnished burgundy, burnished tan, and burnished camel. Design elements include split toe and personalization with the wearer's name, initials, or signature engraved on the sole. Luxurious python leather fur lined boots are also available starting at $1,250, in black, brown, and blue.

"I created TucciPolo, Inc. to share my love of luxury fashion with those who appreciate the finer things in life," said Tochukwu Mbiamnozie, founder of TucciPolo. "With these fur-lined winter boots, we've hand-select twelve unforgettable dress boots designs to choose from and personalize to match your style. As an independent fashion brand, we depend on delivering high-crafted luxury that you can't get anywhere else, and we have achieved that with this new line of winter boots."

With modern, unique design elements and made from the highest quality materials available worldwide, TucciPolo offers an environmentally conscious choice, using non-synthetic materials and manufacturing processes. The handcrafted designs are more durable than mass produced dress shoes, easy to clean, and breathable – allowing more comfortable wear no matter the season.

TucciPolo was founded in 2015 by Tochukwu Mbiamnozie, a Nigerian immigrant to the U.S. who earned his MBA in International Business from the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut. Mbiamnozie began his career as an architect in Nigeria, and he brings a unique and sophisticated design aesthetic to the luxury fashion brand. TucciPolo's shoes and boots, belts, men's bags and handbags, wallets, accessories, and other luxury items offer a bespoke alternative to mass-produced men's fashion brands.

View the full line at https://tuccipolo.com/collections/mens-luxury-boots.

About TucciPolo

Award-winning lifestyle luxury brand TucciPolo Inc. was founded in 2015 by Tochukwu Mbiamnozie. The independent fashion brand's handcrafted Italian leather shoes and boots deliver ready-to-wear luxury and feature more than unique 30 designs. TucciPolo's modern shoes and boots, belts, men's bags and handbags, wallets, accessories, and other luxury items combine the handcrafted luxury of Italian leather with modern design choices and exotic materials. Bespoke craftsmanship is delivered by expert European artisans and each item is carefully designed, selected, and created by hand. TucciPolo shares a unique vision – providing luxury lifestyle items for those who appreciate the finer things in life – inspired by a truly international vision and inspirational personal story. Mbiamnozie has founded three U.S.-based fashion brands. Now headquartered in Texas, TucciPolo continues to push the envelope in lifestyle luxury, bringing high-quality items from around the world directly to your doorstep.

