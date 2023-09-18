Tuck Advisors Announces Environmental Partnership with Evertreen

News provided by

Tuck Advisors; Evertreen

18 Sep, 2023, 13:33 ET

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuck Advisors, a global M&A Advisory firm that works with companies having a positive social impact in education and healthcare, is proud to announce its collaboration with UK-based Evertreen to help address the climate crisis. Evertreen partners with sustainability-driven companies like Tuck Advisors to plant trees in areas most vulnerable to climate change in order to increase the area's resilience and prevent irrevocable environmental damage. Through the forging of this important partnership, Tuck Advisors is among the first professional service firms to directly tie its revenue to helping promote sustainable practices.

"Through this collaboration, we aim to specifically combat deforestation and promote habitat protection," says Tuck Advisors' Founder and CEO James Marciano. Tuck Advisors has had 1,000 trees planted in Nepal in recognition of the sale of Poets&Quants to Times Higher Education and another 1,000 trees planted in Kenya in recognition of the sale of Dion Training to Axcel Learning. With these two transactions alone, 608 tons of CO2 will be absorbed from the atmosphere over the life of the trees. As an ongoing part of its carbon neutral plan, Tuck Advisors will plant an additional 1,000 trees for every M&A transaction in which they serve as an advisor.

Tree planting can contribute to achieving several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), including:

SDG 1: Less Poverty - Planting trees can provide income and livelihood opportunities for local communities through sustainable forestry practices and eco-tourism.

SDG 13: Climate Action - Trees absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, helping to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

SDG 15: Life on Land - Trees provide habitat and food for wildlife, prevent soil erosion, and promote biodiversity.

"The world is facing a climate crisis and tree planting is an important part of a comprehensive effort to combat it. We are grateful that Tuck Advisors has chosen to partner with us on this life affirming initiative," says Evertreen Co-Founder Dan Ciufo.

You can see the ongoing impact of Tuck Advisors' tree planting efforts via this dashboard provided by Evertreen.

About Tuck Advisors

Founded by lifelong entrepreneur James Marciano in 2015, Tuck Advisors is an investment bank that provides sell side and buy side M&A advice for companies having a positive social impact in education and healthcare. If you want to learn more, please reach out to [email protected] or visit https://www.tuckadvisors.com/.

About Evertreen

Evertreen is the first platform worldwide enabling users to plant real trees online and track them via satellite. Through satellite tracking, users have access to constant updates on growth status, possible diseases, photosynthetic activity, presence of dry and infertile soil, and much more. Evertreen trees are planted directly by local farmers and bring environmental, social, and economic benefits. Each tree is certified and can be virtually donated to a third party. If you want to learn more, please reach out to [email protected] or visit the Evertreen website.

SOURCE Tuck Advisors; Evertreen

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.