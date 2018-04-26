Tucked Away Between Seattle and Tacoma, Kent, Washington is a Hidden Gem

KENT, Wash., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When most travelers think of the Pacific Northwest they think of Seattle and Portland, but just 15 miles from Sea-Tac Airport is Kent—the fastest growing city in Washington state. The influx of residents is bringing some of the region's most creative brewers, distillers, chefs and artists to this under-the-radar town.

Bring an appetite, sense of adventure and check out what is quickly making Kent a can't miss destination: