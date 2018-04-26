Tucked Away Between Seattle and Tacoma, Kent, Washington is a Hidden Gem

KENT, Wash., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When most travelers think of the Pacific Northwest they think of Seattle and Portland, but just 15 miles from Sea-Tac Airport is Kent—the fastest growing city in Washington state. The influx of residents is bringing some of the region's most creative brewers, distillers, chefs and artists to this under-the-radar town.
Bring an appetite, sense of adventure and check out what is quickly making Kent a can't miss destination:
- Experience the diverse and vibrant culture in Kent with over 140 languages spoken in schools, businesses and neighborhoods. Dazzle the senses at Mexican Steakhouse Asadero Sinaloa, nonprofit/cafe Project Feast and the regional Kent International Festival.
- Taste the award-winning libations at Airways Brewing & Bistro, where of-age visitors can enjoy the Jumbo Juice (2017 Gold Medal Winner, Washington Beer Awards) and Sidetrack Distillery, a six-acre farm and tasting room serving the flagship NOCINO (Walnut) Liqueur (Best of Winner, American Distilling Institute).
- Connect with artists at the Third Thursday Art Walk, an evening of live music, artist demonstrations and displays. During the summer, enjoy the Saturday Farmer's Market and Summer Concert series.
- Unwind and recharge at one of the 70 parks. Bike, walk or jog for miles via the Kent Valley Loop Trails. Soak in nature at the picturesque Lake Meridian Park. Launch a kayak, cast a fishing line, walk the scenic shore, or just gaze across the water and take in stunning views of Mount Rainier.
- Treat yourself at one of Kent's independent delectable dessert stops. For a traditional treat check out Sweet Themes Bakery. More adventurous foodies will enjoy Pie Lab, where the bakers experiment with sweet and savory (Maple Bacon for starters) or Punjab Sweets, a local favorite serving authentic Indian desserts.
- Stay overnight at an affordable and accessible destination with ample and affordable accommodations (at a fraction of the price of Seattle), free parking and convenient transportation options.
You'll want to stay a night or two to immerse yourself in Kent's culture. Check out VisitKent.com for more things to do including spectator sports, shopping at Kent Station and the best happy hour spots.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tucked-away-between-seattle-and-tacoma-kent-washington-is-a-hidden-gem-300637642.html
SOURCE Visit Kent
Share this article