Tucker Carlson Introduces ALP, A Revolutionary New Nicotine Pouch Company

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucker Carlson has announced the launch of ALP, the first nicotine pouch brand made by and for adults who unapologetically love nicotine. ALP will be sold, marketed and distributed through ALP Supply Co. LLC, a newly formed 50/50 joint venture between the Tucker Carlson Network and Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB). The product is launching with three nicotine strengths — 3mg, 6mg, and 9mg — and in four distinct styles, including Chilled Mint, Mountain Wintergreen, Refreshing Chill and Tropical Fruit.

"There's no reason consumers should be forced to buy nicotine pouches from soulless, pronoun loving, politicized conglomerates that despise them and their culture," said Carlson. "With ALP, they now have an alternative that is delicious and far better than other products I have used."

As part of ALP's commitment to decency, a portion of ALP profits will go to charities that align with the values of its consumers, such as forest restoration, protecting former K9 servicemembers, and funding trade school scholarships for Americans.

Designed for the Discerning Consumer

ALP offers a premium, nicotine alternative that delivers a smooth release of nicotine, allowing users to enjoy a discreet and satisfying experience without the mess and odor of traditional tobacco products. With its compact, portable design, ALP is perfect for use at work, at home, or on the go.

Availability and Launch Offer

ALP nicotine pouches are now available for preorder online at http://www.alppouch.com/. To celebrate the launch, ALP Supply Co. LLC is offering exclusive discounts on all online preorders for a limited time.

For wholesale and distribution inquiries, please contact: [email protected].

About ALP Supply Co. LLC

ALP Supply Co. LLC sells, markets, and distributes nicotine pouches throughout the United States. ALP Supply Co. LLC is a new venture that is jointly owned by Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) and Tucker Carlson Network (TCN).

Media Inquires

Please contact [email protected] (mailto:[email protected])

SOURCE ALP Supply Co. LLC