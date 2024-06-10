TUCKER CARLSON LIVE NATIONWIDE ARENA TOUR KICKS OFF SEPTEMBER 4, 2024

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS: RUSSELL BRAND, VIVEK RAMASWAMY, TULSI GABBARD, GLENN BECK, DR. KEVIN ROBERTS, DAN BONGINO, MEGYN KELLY, CHARLIE KIRK, ALEX JONES, KID ROCK, MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE, ROSEANNE BARR, DONALD TRUMP JR.

4 MORE VERY SPECIAL SURPRISE GUESTS ARE CONFIRMED AND WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN THE LEAD UP TO THE EVENTS

TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Monday June 10th, Tucker Carlson announced his first ever national arena tour, TUCKER CARLSON LIVE 2024, a Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) Production, Presented by Sambrosa.com and brought to you by Swan Bitcoin.

As the presidential election unfolds this fall, Tucker will be reacting live to the latest developments and joined on stage by some of the smartest, most interesting people in America.

"I can't wait to take our show on the road in cities across America. We're going to be talking about real issues with real people. You'd better believe the Establishment will be losing their minds," said Tucker Carlson.

"This is an extraordinary opportunity for Sambrosa to present one of the most important talks across the country at a time that couldn't be more impactful," said Jeffrey Van Hierden, President of Sambrosa.com. "As a leader in wellness care, we look forward to giving people the opportunity to hear from one of the most respected voices in media today."

"This is a massive opportunity for Swan to discuss how Bitcoin can help fix some of the world's most pressing problems with hundreds of thousands of people across the country," said Cory Klippsten, Founder and CEO Swan.com.

Background
Tucker Carlson is America's leading conservative journalist and media personality, whose Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) is committed to telling the truth about the things that matter clearly and without fear.

He publishes episodes of the Tucker Carlson Show, a long-form podcast, each week. The show has rocketed to the top of the charts since it was launched last year.

Previously, Tucker hosted the most-watched cable news show of all time, and is also the author of two New York Times bestselling books, "Ship of Fools" and "The Long Slide."

"Tucker Carlson is an ambassador of truth and commonsense and staunch defender of the family. He is one of the last true journalists in America not afraid to expose the lies and champion the issues moms care about most. We are thrilled to be a part of this tour," said Kimberly Fletcher, Founder of Moms For America.

 TUCKER CARLSON LIVE TOUR DATES & SPECIAL GUESTS

Wed, Sep 4, 2024

Phoenix, AZ

Footprint Center

Tucker Carlson Live with special guest

Russell Brand

Thu, Sep 5, 2024

Anaheim, CA

Honda Center

Tucker Carlson Live with special guest

Vivek Ramaswamy

Fri, Sep 6, 2024

Colorado Springs, CO

Broadmoor World Arena

Tucker Carlson Live with special guest
Tulsi Gabbard

Sat, Sep 7, 2024

Salt Lake City, UT

Delta Center

Tucker Carlson Live with special guest

 Glenn Beck

Wed, Sep 11, 2024

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

Tucker Carlson Live with special guest

 Dan Bongino

Thu, Sep 12, 2024

Kansas City, MO

T-Mobile Center

Tucker Carlson Live with special guest

 Megyn Kelly

Fri, Sep 13, 2024

Wichita, KS

INTRUST Bank Arena

Tucker Carlson Live with special guest

Charlie Kirk

Mon, Sep 16, 2024

Milwaukee, WI

Fiserv Forum

Tucker Carlson Live with special guest
Alex Jones

Wed, Sep 18, 2024

Fort Bend, TX

Ford Bend Epicenter

Tucker Carlson Live

A very special guest has been confirmed and will be announced at a later date.

Fri, Sep 20, 2024

Grand Rapids, MI

Van Andel Arena

Tucker Carlson Live with special guest

Kid Rock

Sat, Sep 21, 2024

Hershey, PA

Giant Center

Tucker Carlson Live

A very special guest has been confirmed and will be announced at a later date.

Tue, Sep 24, 2024

Fort Worth, TX

Dickies Arena

Tucker Carlson Live with special guest Roseanne Barr

Thu, Sep 26, 2024

Greenville, SC

Bon Secours Arena

Tucker Carlson Live with special guests

 Marjorie Taylore Greene

and Dr. Kevin Roberts

Fri, Sep 27, 2024

Sunrise, FL

Amerant Bank Arena

Tucker Carlson Live

A very special guest has been confirmed and will be announced at a later date.

Sat, Sep 28, 2024

Jacksonville, FL

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tucker Carlson Live with special guest

Donald Trump Jr.

