Tucker Carlson Says of Trump to Swiss Weekly, 'He Allowed That to Happen'

ZURICH, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a candid interview with the Swiss weekly Die Weltwoche, Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson reveals that he believes former President Trump shares responsibility for losing the 2020 elections and the political takeover of the political left.

When asked if Trump had turbocharged the very forces that he was elected to oppose, Carlson says, "There's no question." He tells DW foreign editor Urs Gehriger:

"He made them self-consciously his opponents, and then he didn't neutralize them."

"There's no question that Trump inflamed his enemies. He's allowed them to coalesce, to organize."

"I think most people understand that it was not a fair election. They changed the system. Trump allowed that to happen."

Unlike some Fox News talk show colleagues, Carlson refuses to cheer on a Trump bid in 2024. He questions if Trump has the needed drive.

"The most important quality in a presidential candidate is desire. You have to really want it. I don't know if he does or not."

Carlson compares the Capitol Hill police shooting of a January 6th protester to CCP in Tiananmen Square.

"One of them was shot dead, and they're hiding the identity of the guy who did it. It's disgusting. How is that different from Tiananmen Square?"

He lashes out at Republicans, says GOP is void of leadership:

"I think you have a lot of mediocre, fearful people who are too afraid to stand up for the country and for their voters and for what's right. It's a tragedy. There's no one defending half the country."

Carlson calls Obama "by far" the most dangerous person in politics:

"He has more power in the Democratic Party than any other figure, including Joe Biden, and he's radical."

"He's a liar, not straightforward about his views or his aims."

Carlson expresses "deep sympathy" for Hunter Biden, and says he has spoken with Hunter about addiction. He lashes out at Joe Biden, accusing him of using his own political power to benefit his son:

"I have deep sympathy for him. I know him personally well, and I always liked him."

"He's what we call a white knuckle, recovery person. He's never happy, and so he's loaded. That's just sad as hell."

"Joe Biden as vice president changed America's foreign policy so his son could make a living. I think that's disgusting."

Read the full interview at: https://www.weltwoche.ch/ausgaben/2021-26/weltwoche-international/tucker-carlson-die-weltwoche-ausgabe-26-2021.html

Die Weltwoche is Switzerland's leading German language opinion weekly with a readership of 400000 in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, and has a global audience through its international website www.weltwoche.ch/International.

Contact: Urs Gehriger, foreign editor, Die Weltwoche. Email [email protected]

SOURCE Die Weltwoche