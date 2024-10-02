Tucker Carlson to Premiere multi-episode election series

Oct 02, 2024

Art of the Surge: The Donald Trump Comeback

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tucker Carlson Network is delighted to announce a new original series premiering today featuring a rare glimpse inside Donald Trump's 2024 presidential run. Since June, a documentary crew has accompanied Donald Trump and his re-election team everywhere: campaign events, intimate meetings, and even private phone calls. They've also captured life inside the most talked-about campaign in history. Now, Tucker Carlson's audience will have a rare look at Donald Trump and his campaign.

Art of the Surge will take the TCN audience inside both Trump debates, to the border, and just feet away from President Trump as an assassin tried to take him out. Carlson's longtime producer and crew were less than 15 feet away from the former President in Butler, and the footage they captured will be seen for the first time today.

Series producer Justin Wells said, "Donald Trump is the most famous man in the world. But what's he like away from the press? Or off the stage? What are the people around him like? How is his campaign being run? Our goal was to capture that. And now our audience gets to see it for themselves."

New episodes will only be available to the streaming service's members and can be accessed at TuckerCarlson.com or all-new television apps available for download on Roku, FireTV, and Google TV.

Membership starts at $6 a month at TuckerCarlson.com

Episodes One and Two premiere today, Wednesday, October 2nd. New episodes will premiere every Wednesday on Tucker Carlson Network through election day.

Art of the Surge is produced by Ashokan Studios and will air exclusively on Tucker Carlson Network.

