Tucker Carlson's ALP Starts National Manhunt After Grand Theft of Millions of Dollars of Nicotine Pouches

MIAMI, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A shipment of ALP Supply Co .'s highly anticipated limited-edition nicotine pouch line, ALP Drifters, was stolen in transit less than 24 hours after the product was publicly announced.

The shipment, which has been valued in the millions, included more than 378,000 tins of ALP Drifters nicotine pouches. The cargo was picked up from a Southern California logistics facility by a motor carrier that presented what appeared to be legitimate operating credentials. Initial tracking data showed the truck heading toward Kentucky before communication was lost.

Investigators are now reviewing evidence that suggests possible tracking spoofing and the misuse of registered carrier authority. ALP confirmed that the company is working closely with law enforcement authorities and has contacted the FBI, who are actively investigating the theft.

The ALP Manhunt – $100,000 Reward Announced

March 4, 2026 -- ALP is launching a national manhunt offering a $100,000 reward for credible information that leads to the recovery of the stolen shipment or the conviction of those responsible. All tips will be provided directly to authorities overseeing the investigation.

Rapid Growth, Sudden Disruption

Co-Founded less than 18 months ago by Tucker Carlson, ALP has quickly established itself nationally as the people's pouch, resulting in a reputation for strong demand and frequent sellouts.

Company leadership acknowledged that the theft is both operationally disruptive and indicative of how quickly the brand has gained attention in the modern nicotine category.

Tucker Carlson says, "We know what it feels like to want an Alp so badly that you could hijack a truck full of it. But come on. That's illegal. We're going to find the people who did this and redistribute their booty. Alp for the people."

Company Response

While the theft delays the national rollout of Drifters, ALP says it is already moving to replace the inventory.

About ALP Drifters

ALP Drifters represents a sub-line within the company's nicotine pouch portfolio, designed to offer differentiated flavor profiles, nicotine strengths, and a distinct sensory experience. Replacement production is already underway, and updated launch timing will be announced soon.

Reward Tip Line:

[email protected]

SOURCE ALP Supply Co. LLC