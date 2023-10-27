Tucker Lawyers: A New Name and Era for New York-Based Law Firm

News provided by

Tucker Lawyers

27 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Kaplan Lawyers is now Tucker Lawyers

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Lawyers, a reputable and trusted legal practice serving the communities of New York, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its history. As part of our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional legal services, we are proud to introduce our new name: Tucker Lawyers.

Our decision to rebrand and adopt a new name reflects our dedication to growth, innovation, and continued excellence in the legal field. It also reflects an honor to our managing and lead attorney, John J. Tucker. While the name of the firm is changing, our core values and unwavering commitment to clients remain steadfast.

Tucker Lawyers will continue to offer specialized and focused legal services across a range of legal areas, including:

  • Vehicle Accident Law
  • Work Injury Law
  • Workers' Compensation Law
  • Personal Injury Law.

Our approach to law, and serving valued clients, is to foster transparent and communicative relationships. We pride ourselves on keeping you abreast of your case and ensuring that your needs are met every step of the way.

Our experienced team of attorneys will continue to deliver the highest level of legal knowledge and personalized attention that our clients have come to expect. We are committed to maintaining and strengthening client relationships as we embark on this new chapter.

Our exceptional team of lawyers and case managers – Adam Lepzelter, Adeniyi Taiwo, Nick DeFraia, Ralph Sabatino, Tom Durand, Justin Friedman and Kenneth Madera -- who our clients have come to know and love, remain an integral part of our team and will continue to serve our clients with integrity and dedication.

Lead attorney John Tucker says, "We are excited about the opportunities this change will bring, ushering in a new era of our firm's growth, vision, and momentum."

Tucker Lawyers expresses gratitude to our clients, partners, and employees for their continued support and trust over the years. We look forward to continuing to serve the community and clients under our new name: Tucker Lawyers. If you or a loved one requires earnest, supportive, and fierce legal representation, we're the firm for you.

About Tucker Lawyers:
Tucker Lawyers is a New York-based law firm dedicated to fighting on behalf of victims of personal injury accidents. The skilled team of attorneys has decades of combined experience serving clients in cases involving work injuries, vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, and more. Tucker Lawyers serves clients across the state of New York. For excellent legal services that meet your needs, contact Tucker Lawyers at (516) 399-2364.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Tucker Lawyers

