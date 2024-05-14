Tucker Lawyers Helps Victims Report Hit-and-Run Accidents in New York

What to do when involved in a hit-and-run accident?

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Being involved in a hit-and-run accident in New York can be traumatic. Unfortunately, many drivers flee the scene to avoid legal and financial responsibility. If you have been injured in a hit-and-run crash, the personal injury attorneys at Tucker Lawyers want you to know your rights and the proper steps to take.

According to New York State law, all drivers involved in a car accident must stop immediately, check on any injured parties, exchange information, and report the incident to the police. Failing to do so is considered leaving the scene of an accident and can result in legal consequences.

If you have been the victim of a hit and run, here are the steps Tucker Lawyers recommends taking immediately:

1. Call 911 to report the accident and get medical attention. Your health and safety should be the top priority.

2. Provide any details about the fleeing vehicle to the police, including the make, model, color, license plate number, and direction of travel. The more details the better, to help identify the at-fault driver.

3. Get contact information for any witnesses who saw the crash or fleeing vehicle. Their accounts can help support your claim.

4. Report the hit and run to your insurance provider as soon as possible. They will help you file a police report and may cover initial costs under your uninsured motorist coverage.

5. Contact a personal injury lawyer to understand your legal options for pursuing compensation. Although the at-fault driver fled, you may still be able to recover damages through your own insurance or by filing a lawsuit.

"Hit-and-run accidents often leave victims facing costly medical bills and lost wages through no fault of their own," says John Tucker, Managing Attorney at Tucker Lawyers. "Our firm helps clients navigate the legal process to hold negligent drivers accountable and get the compensation they deserve."

If you or a loved one has been injured in a hit-and-run crash in New York, contact Tucker Lawyers for a free case review. Our experienced attorneys can answer your questions, help report the incident to the police, and pursue legal action against the at-fault driver on your behalf.

