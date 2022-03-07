Tucker Powersports Becomes Exclusive Distributor for FUELL Inc's E-Bikes and Accessories

FUELL recently launched its line of three e-Bikes, the FUELL Flluid-1 (20 mph max speed), Flluid-1S (28mph with Shimano Hub) and Flluid-1E (28mph with Enviolo CVT). All three models come standard with two large 504Wh batteries, a torque sensing 500W mid motor, and a Gates Carbon belt drive with an internally geared hub. The technology and design were driven by noted motorcycle designer Erik Buell and his team, who moved their focus to electric mobility products after successfully launching innovative motorcycles under the Buell and EBR brand names.

Fuell's products will join Tucker's expanding portfolio of ePower products, which now includes e-Bikes, e-Scooters, electric skateboards and utility/adventure bikes.

The electric bicycle and e-mobility category is seeing dramatic growth in markets around the world, with analysts predicting that significant revenue growth will continue for the foreseeable future.

"This new partnership is a real success for both brands. Providing desirable products through an exceptional dealer network that provides outlets and service near every rider has been Tucker's forte for a long time. FUELL's strengths are in innovative product design and manufacture. In the exploding marketplace for electric mobility, this makes a dream pairing for enthusiasts who want cutting edge designs but need solid local support. Tucker's leadership team has the breadth of knowledge and experience to go full bore into this emerging marketplace, and the leadership at FUELL is very excited for the future together," ~ Erik Buell - CTO at FUELL Inc.

"Our dealers have been tremendously receptive to having ePower products in their dealerships. They will absolutely love the addition of FUELL e-bicycles to our offering. The outstanding performance and stunning design of FUELL Flluid, along with the personal touch offered by Tucker dealers is a great combination to offer consumers looking for an electric bicycle," ~ Jamie Kempinski - Director of Business Development at Tucker Powersports.

FUELL products will be available to Tucker Powersports dealers this month.

ABOUT TUCKER POWERSPORTS

Featuring the most powerful portfolio of parts, accessories and apparel brands in the powersports industry, Tucker distributes top brands and offers its own brands, including Answer, Biker's Choice, BikeMaster, Bully Locks, CoverMax, DragonFire Racing, FirstGear, Kuryakyn, ProTaper/ProTaper Sport, QuadBoss, Speed and Strength, and TwinPower.

SOURCE Tucker Powersports