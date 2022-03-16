Tucker Powersports Launches Ambitious 100+ City ePower Experience Tour

Tucker will execute the tour with four event rigs, each one with a full complement of ePower vehicles and point-of-sale information. Products that will be available to ride are Fantic and Fuell ebikes, Evolve skateboards, Dualtron scooters and UBCO electric adventure vehicle (EAV). Safety equipment and riding gear will be provided. Host dealers will be provided with digital assets to help them promote the tour stop at their location.

"The Tucker ePower Experience is the easiest way for powersports dealers to understand the opportunity that exists with electric mobility products," said Jamie Kempinski, Tucker's Director of Business Development. "And experiencing the products will help each dealers determine what products may be a great match for their own business plan."

Each of the rigs will function in a designated region. The Southwest, Northwest and Southeast legs kick off this week in Las Vegas, Portland and Jacksonville, Florida. The Northeast route starts next week in Windham NH.

A full, and expanding, schedule of tour stops is available on the ePower page of the Tucker website. Dealers interested in hosting the Tucker ePower Experience should contact their Tucker representative.

ABOUT TUCKER POWERSPORTS

Featuring the most powerful portfolio of parts, accessories and apparel brands in the powersports industry, Tucker distributes top brands and offers its own brands, including Answer, Biker's Choice, BikeMaster, Bully Locks, CoverMax, DragonFire Racing, FirstGear, Kuryakyn, ProTaper/ProTaper Sport, QuadBoss, Speed and Strength, and TwinPower.

Dualtron is a leading manufacturer of electric scooters with both on-road and off-road capability and superior features such as disc brakes and LED lights.

Evolve skateboards manufactures premium electric skateboards capable of on-road or off-road duty with designs focused on both performance and handling.

Italian bike maker Fantic offers a line of electric mountain bikes using high-end components and powerful mid-drive motors.

FUELL Flluid e-bikes come in three versions featuring dual batteries, belt drive and dramatic styling.

UBCO delivers a line of electric adventure vehicles that feature two-wheel drive and components which make the bikes suitable for everything from work, to hunting and outdoors, to commuting and family travel.

SOURCE Tucker Powersports