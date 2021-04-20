Tucker Powersports Launches New Boating and PWC Product Line

The new Tucker Water catalog features a range of products for watercraft owners. Wearables include life jackets, fishing shirts and shorts, gloves, aqua socks, boots and sunglasses. Replacement parts include marine-grade batteries, engine components like gaskets, filters, fuel pumps, regulators, starters, stators and bilge pumps and grips. There is a broad range of trailer parts and upgrades along with safety equipment, cleaners and waxes, anchors, lubricants and tools. On the fun side, the lineup includes several inflatables, tow ropes and even a Tucker-quality, high-volume squirt gun. Brand names found in the 132-page catalog include Airhead, Gator Waders, West Marine, 100%, Yuasa, NGK, Motion Pro, K&N, ProTaper, Scott, Kenda, QuadBoss, Red Line, Maxima, Motul, and BikeMaster.

"This is an exciting and rapidly growing market segment," continued Turner. "We plan to expand this product line with more gear and more great brands. When a dealer needs products for on-road, off-road, two-wheels, four-wheels, e-bicycles, scooters or great gear for their watersports, Tucker will be there to help."

Featuring the most powerful portfolio of parts, accessories and apparel brands in the powersports industry, Tucker distributes top brands and offers its own brands, including Answer, Biker's Choice, BikeMaster, Bully Locks, CoverMax, DragonFire Racing, FirstGear, ProTaper/ProTaper Sport, QuadBoss, Speed and Strength, and TwinPower.

