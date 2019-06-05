Tucker Powersports names Sebastian Bretschneider as President

"We're in a changing industry that requires us to focus on the critical activities that will continue to drive Tucker's success," said Hugh Charvat, CEO of Motorsport Aftermarket Group. "Sebastian has a strong track record of refocusing a company's efforts and resources to meet customer and market expectations. His passion for people, and helping businesses succeed through their people, makes him a great addition to the experienced executive leadership team at Tucker."

"I'm honored to be selected for this position. As a businessperson, I can see the challenges facing Tucker and I'm ready to dive in to support our employees, our customers and our brands," said Bretschneider.

"My philosophy is simple," continued Bretschneider. "It starts with setting the organizations priorities, determining what not to do right now, and then making sure we implement swiftly and thoroughly. I know that our customers will appreciate Tucker even more when we become the best in the industry at meeting their needs."

Tucker Powersports is a stand-alone business owned by a private equity group operating as Motorsport Aftermarket Group. Tucker distributes the top brands in the motorcycle and off-road industry, as well as its own brands including Answer, BikeMaster, Burly, First Gear, Dragonfire Racing, ProTaper, QuadBoss, Roland Sands Design, Speed and Strength, Tucker V-Twin, and Twin Power.

SOURCE Tucker Powersports

