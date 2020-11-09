Tucker Powersports Partners with Monsters of the South

"The knowledge and experience these guys bring to the table are a resource we've never had at QuadBoss," said Justin Lasater, brand manager of QuadBoss. "I can't wait to hit the ground running with the ideas they've already shared. The MOTS team are true innovators and we will lean heavily on their forward thinking."

"This is a partnership between three companies with a passion for power sports," said Brandon Fox with Monsters of the South. "Merging their talent for creating and delivering great products with our connection to consumers and our eye for innovation is a huge win for us and for the industry. I'm honored to be part of this team. Get ready world, we're excited and we're comin' to a town near you!"

Monsters of the South was founded in 2015 as a customizer of UTV's and became known across the country for its over-the-top, custom designs. The organization grew to be one of the largest and most respected companies in the UTV industry. While their event roots run deep in the mudholes of the south, they are expanding into racing, performance and sand events around the country in 2021.

"The strategic vision for QuadBoss and DragonFire Racing is expansion through consumer-led innovation," said Kyle Frederick, brand manager for DragonFire Racing. "That requires us to get our hands dirty on product innovation and Monsters of the South helps us do that both literally and figuratively."

The relationship officially kicks off today and solidifies years of mutual awareness and respect that the three companies have for one another. The first products that are a result of the partnership will launch in early 2021.

About DragonFire Racing

DragonFire Racing offers a full line of performance and off road parts for the track, sand, and trails, ranging from doors to whips.

About QuadBoss

QuadBoss has established itself as the go-to for all things UTV/ATV since 2001. The company offers a huge selection of replacement parts, a great selection of add-ons and a range of tires for off road and mud.

About Monsters of the South

MOTS was founded in 2015, but the founders were avid powersports enthusiasts since childhood. Their 50-years of experience in the off-road scene drove MOTS to become the leading innovator in UTV design and product development. Consumers know the company for events that support their passion for UTV-based fun.

About Tucker Powersports

Featuring the most powerful portfolio of parts, accessories and apparel brands in the powersports industry, Tucker is the go-to supplier for retailers across the nation. Tucker has been earning the trust of the best dealers in the powersports industry for over 50 years.

Press Contact:

Steve Piehl

414-375-0475

www.tucker.com

SOURCE Tucker Powersports

Related Links

http://www.tucker.com

