Tucows Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2024

"We finished the first quarter of 2024 with strong year-over-year growth of revenue, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA, driven by Wavelo's performance on a fully-migrated Boost subscriber base, robust subscriber growth at Ting, and a solid quarter from Tucows Domains," said Elliot Noss, Tucows President and CEO. "We continue to balance investment in building the Ting and Wavelo businesses with managing our debt. In Q1, we continued to deleverage the business with payments on the syndicated debt using cash flow from Wavelo and Tucows Domains."





Financial Results

Consolidated net revenue for the first quarter of 2024 increased 8.7% to $87.5 million from $80.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. Revenue in all business segments increased, with strong dollar gains year over year from Domains, Ting and Wavelo.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 increased 30.3% to $18.3 million from $14.1 million from the first quarter of 2023. The increase in gross profit was driven primarily by gross profit gains from Wavelo, as well as gross profit increases for Ting and Domains. The increase was partially offset by increased network depreciation and network expenses as the Ting network footprint expands.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $26.5 million, or a loss of $2.42 per share, compared with net loss of $19.1 million, or $1.77 per share, for the first quarter of 2023. The increased loss is primarily the result of higher taxes and interest expenses, higher network depreciation, and a slightly higher operating loss as part of the planned investment in Ting.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the first quarter of 2024 increased 38.7% to $4.2 million from $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in adjusted EBITDA1 was primarily driven by strong growth and cost management of the Wavelo business. Cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter of 2024 were $79.4 million compared with $105.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 and $11.8 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Summary Financial Results

(In Thousands of US Dollars, Except Per Share Data)



3 Months ended March 31 2024 (unaudited) 2023 (unaudited) % Change Net Revenues 87,457 80,430 9 % Gross Profit 18,316 14,061 30 % Income Earned on Sale of Transferred Assets, net 3,621 4,370 (17) % Net Income (Loss) (26,484) (19,083) (39) % Basic earnings (Loss) per common share (2.42) (1.77) (37) % Adjusted EBITDA¹ 4,202 3,030 39 % Net cash by (used in) operating activities (5,678) (5,251) (8) %

1. This Non-GAAP financial measure is described below and reconciled to GAAP net income in the accompanying table.

Summary of Revenues, Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands of US Dollars)



Revenue Gross Margin Adj. EBITDA¹ 3 Months ended March 31 3 Months ended March 31 3 Months ended March 31 2024

(unaudited) 2023

(unaudited) 2024

(unaudited) 2023

(unaudited) 2024

(unaudited) 2023

(unaudited) Ting Internet Services: Fiber Internet Services 14,102 11,853 8,742 7,868 (9,537) (9,273)













Wavelo Platform Services: Platform Services 9,365 6,498 9,033 6,164



Other Professional Services 25 802 6 110



Total Wavelo Platform Services 9,390 7,300 9,039 6,274 2,787 335













Tucows Domain Services: Wholesale











Domain Services 48,151 46,293 9,488 9,291



Value Added Services 4,703 4,531 4,156 3,925



Total Wholesale 52,854 50,824 13,644 13,216

















Retail 9,028 8,418 4,892 4,305



Total Tucows Domain Services 61,882 59,242 18,536 17,521 10,011 10,338













Corporate: Mobile Services and Eliminations 2,083 2,035 (654) (523) 941 1,630













Network Expenses: Network, other costs n/a n/a (7,064) (6,323) n/a n/a Network, depreciation of property and equipment n/a n/a (9,865) (8,436) n/a n/a Network, amortization of intangible assets n/a n/a (365) (378) n/a n/a Network, impairment n/a n/a (53) (1,942) n/a n/a Total Network Expenses n/a n/a (17,347) (17,079) n/a n/a













Total 87,457 80,430 18,316 14,061 4,202 3,030

1 This Non-GAAP financial measure is described below and reconciled to GAAP net income in the accompanying table.

Notes:

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Tucows reports all financial information required in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Along with this information, to assist financial statement users in an assessment of our historical performance, the Company typically discloses and discusses a non-GAAP financial measure, adjusted EBITDA, in press releases and on investor conference calls and related events that exclude certain non-cash and other charges as the Company believes that the non-GAAP information enhances investors' overall understanding of our financial performance.

The Company believes that the provision of this supplemental non-GAAP measure allows investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business using similar evaluation measures to those used by management. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to measure its performance and prepare its budgets. Since adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure, the Company's calculation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies; and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because adjusted EBITDA is calculated before certain recurring cash charges, including interest expense and taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a liquidity measure. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. The Company endeavors to compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA to net income based on U.S. GAAP, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results. Tucows strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA definition excludes depreciation, impairment and loss on disposition of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, income tax provision, interest expense (net), accretion of contingent consideration, stock-based compensation, asset impairment, gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions, loss on debt extinguishment and costs that are not indicative of on-going performance (profitability), including acquisition and transition costs. Gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions removes the unrealized effect of the change in the mark-to-market values on outstanding unhedged foreign currency contracts, as well as the unrealized effect from the translation of monetary accounts denominated in non-U.S. dollars to U.S. dollars.

The following table reconciles income before provision for income taxes to Adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands):



3 Months ended March 31 2024 (unaudited) 2023 (unaudited) Net income (Loss) for the period (26,484) (19,083) Less:



Provision (recovery) for income taxes 1,774 (1,710) Depreciation of property and equipment 9,987 8,588 Impairment of property and equipment 53 1,942 Amortization of intangible assets 1,679 2,872 Interest expense, net 11,879 7,880 Stock-based compensation 1,873 2,246 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange revaluation of foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities 390 40 Acquisition and transition costs* 3,051 255





Adjusted EBITDA 4,202 3,030

* Acquisition and other costs represent transaction-related expenses and transitional expenses. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.

Management Commentary

Concurrent with the dissemination of its quarterly financial results news release at 5:05 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 9, 2024, management's pre-recorded audio commentary (and transcript), discussing the quarter and outlook for the Company will be posted to the Tucows website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials.

Following management's prepared commentary, for the subsequent seven days, until Thursday, May, 16, 2024, shareholders, analysts and prospective investors can submit questions to Tucows' management at [email protected]. Management will post responses to questions in an audio recording and transcript to the Company's website at http://www.tucows.com/investors/financials, on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at approximately 4 p.m. ET. All questions will receive a response, however, questions of a more specific nature may be responded to directly.

