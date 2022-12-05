Tucson Plastic Surgery Supports December Breast Cancer Events

The Practice is Empowering and Supporting Survivors Through Community Events

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucson Plastic Surgery is proud to support two impactful breast cancer events this December, including the Tucson Cancer Conquerors Holiday High Tea and the Pink Ribbon Boudoir Photo Public exhibit. Both events take place on December 4th, 2022.

Dr. Mahabir & Dr. Kurtovic

The Tucson Cancer Conquerors Holiday High Tea event is being held at the beautiful Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in the Kiva Ballroom and is a fantastic opportunity for the community to gather and support breast cancer survivors. As an all-volunteer organization, all proceeds from this Cancer Conquerors event will go toward supporting the TCC Healthy Survivorship Programs, which include exercise, nutrition, education, and peer support.

The Pink Ribbon Boudoir Photo Public Exhibit is being held at The Port Workspaces and will showcase the images of seven cancer survivors/warriors who won an all-paid half-weekend photo retreat on the western edge of Tucson. These 50 large canvas photos will be on display for the public to acknowledge and give gratitude to the subjects of the photos, as well as donors and sponsors of the photo shoot and the exhibit. Tucson Plastic Surgery sponsored this photo retreat with a $10,000 naming sponsorship which helped benefit breast cancer survivors in our community. The exhibit will also serve as a fundraiser through the nonprofit organization Nadia Strong Foundation with silent-auction donations and photo sales.

As a dedicated supporter of breast cancer survivors and warriors, the Tucson Plastic Surgery Foundation is proud to offer its support to these community events.

About The Tucson Plastic Surgery Foundation: The Tucson Plastic Surgery Foundation (TPSF) is dedicated to providing breast reconstruction surgery to breast cancer survivors in the Tucson, Arizona community who are underinsured or uninsured while also providing education and additional support for these women in need. By providing these charitable services and education, TPSF will help to improve the quality of life for women in need throughout Southern Arizona. To learn more about the restorative breast reconstruction procedures the surgeons at Tucson Plastic Surgery provide, please visit https://tucsonplasticsurgery.com/

