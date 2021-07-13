Tucson Sun Tran Transportation Teamsters Ratify Five-Year Contract

TUCSON, Ariz., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 285 Sun Tran Transportation Teamsters have overwhelming voted to ratify a new contract with Rapt Dev USA, the public transport company that maintains and operates the City of Tucson's Sun Tran public transit system. The five-year agreement - which covers Sun Tran Coach Operators, Mechanics, Fuelers, Fair Box Attendants, Custodians and Facilities staff - features significant wage and pension increases.

"This is a historic contract for frontline workers at Sun Tran who put themselves and their families at risk to keep our city running during the pandemic," said Amy Friauf, a 40-year Sun Tran Teamster. "This contract honors the contributions of Sun Tran Teamsters and puts us in a better position to safely and reliably serving the growing public transit needs and its residents."

"I am ecstatic for our members who have weathered the storm and now have a contract that is worthy of their dedication to Tucson and its residents," said Karla Schumann, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 104. "Today the negotiating committee and I presented a contract that will change their living conditions with increased wages, fully-funded health care, increases in clothing and tool allowances and more. This is a great day to be a Sun Tran Teamster."

Teamsters Local 104 has been representing Arizona for over 75 years and has over 8,900 members. Reaching every corner in Arizona, Teamsters Local 104 is proud to keep Arizona moving. For more information, go to http://www.teamsterslocal104.com/.

Contact:

Dawn Schumann (602) 300-5650

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 104