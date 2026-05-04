New Single Channels Sly Stone, Prince, and 75 Years of Delirious Beer History Into the Band's Most Danceable Track Yet

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TUCSON, Ariz., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain Chemical – the Tucson-based band whose entire mission statement is simply "HAVE FUN" and whose music one reviewer described as "Zappa lyrics set to Primus music, sung by the Beach Boys" – just released "Frothingslosh Girl," out now on Brain Damage Records. Soaked in driving funk bass, R&B drumming, vintage organ, and the soaring four-octave vocals of featured guest singer Khalima, the track is a heartfelt nod to the late Sly Stone, whose early-70s fusion of funk, soul, rock, and psychedelia shaped the entire musical architecture of the song.

Tucson’s Captain Chemical Releases “Frothingslosh Girl,” an R&B-Soaked Tribute to One of America’s Great Novelty Beers

The story behind "Frothingslosh Girl" stretches back 75 years, to Pittsburgh radio DJ Regis Cordic, who invented a fake beer called Olde Frothingslosh on his 1950s show – famously sold upside down so the foam would stay on the bottom, as advertised. The Pittsburgh Brewing Company ran with the gag, and by the late 1960s the cans featured a 300-pound swimsuit model christened Miss Olde Frothingslosh: in real life a go-go dancer named Marsha Phillips, whose image made those cans collector's items to this day. When guitarist Hozzy Hashbourne encountered the can in an earlier Captain Chemical video and had no idea what it was, the Captain explained the whole saga – and Hozzy immediately insisted it deserved a song and video of its own.

The result is simultaneously beer nostalgia, musical tribute, and pure comedic storytelling – the tale of an undersized musician hopelessly in love with the oversized Frothingslosh Girl as they tour the world to market the beer together, told in alternating male and female lead vocals with chanted refrains like "beer foam aroma" and "ooh, ahh, beer" that land somewhere between a Sly Stone groove and a Prince floor-filler. "From the first time I heard Khalima on the Indie Music Hunt, I wanted her to sing with us on a blues or soul track," says the Captain. "She's got a four-octave range, and frankly her voice took a good track and made it great." The song is must-listen for those who remember Olde Frothingslosh.

"Frothingslosh Girl" is available now on all major streaming platforms and is the lead preview of the band's forthcoming album Deep Six, targeted for June 2026.

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SOURCE Captain Chemical