TUDOR RETURNS TO MOTORSPORT, JOINING FORCES WITH NEWLY CREATED VISA CASH APP RB FORMULA ONE TEAM

TUDOR joins the brand-new Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team as an official partner, powering the team to the front of the grid.

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TUDOR has established a long legacy of competing on the racetrack. TUDOR supported winning teams during the golden era of motorsport, starting with the Tudor Watch Racing Team in the late '60s, all the way to the recent IMSA TUDOR United SportsCar Championship. Now, in 2024, TUDOR is returning to the grid once more.

Visa Cash App RB is a brand-new Formula 1 team supported by TUDOR. Driving the cars are proven race winner Daniel Ricciardo and exciting youngster Yuki Tsunoda. The team has undergone a radical shake up, not just in terms of the striking livery which features TUDOR branding, as do the drivers' race suits, but across all departments, from management to engineering, as it sets out on a new adventure aimed at making it a Formula 1 front-runner.

"TUDOR has always been fueled by a daring spirit, a consistent will to do things differently," says TUDOR CEO Eric Pirson. "And this spirit—we call it Born to Dare—is exactly what Visa Cash App RB is demonstrating heading into the 2024 F1 season. We're beyond thrilled to return to motorsport with a partner that's ready to take on the challenge," he adds.

"We are delighted to welcome TUDOR to our team. They have a long history in motorsport, dating back to the 60s when they first got involved in sports car racing, as well as historic racing and rallying" commented Peter Bayer, CEO of Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team. "Now, the Swiss watch company has seized the opportunity to move up to the very pinnacle of motorsport, joining us, as we tackle the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship with our new Visa Cash App RB identity. Our team will be challenging the status quo in Formula 1 with a strong identity, unique style and uncompromising quality – just like Tudor watches."

TUDOR does things its own way. After all, that's what being "Born to Dare" is all about. The new Visa Cash App RB partnership speaks to that. Slapping the TUDOR name on a winning car is easy. But choosing the right team to support is another story. It means supporting the team that shows promise and shares a daring ethos and a fighting spirit. One that's ready to take on the challenge of racing to the front of the pack from behind. That's why TUDOR joined Visa Cash App RB. The TUDOR way is to give it your all, rise to the challenge, and dare to try something new.

TUDOR is going full throttle into the 2024 Formula 1 season with the Visa Cash App RB Formula One team.

ABOUT TUDOR

TUDOR is an award-winning Swiss-made watch brand, offering mechanical watches with sophisticated style, proven reliability and unmatched value for money. The origins of TUDOR date back to 1926, when "The TUDOR" was first registered as a brand on behalf of the founder of Rolex, Hans Wilsdorf. He officially set up the Montres TUDOR SA company in 1946 to produce watches that respect the traditional Rolex philosophy of quality at a more affordable price point. Throughout their history, thanks to their robustness and affordability, TUDOR watches have been chosen by some of the boldest adventurers, on land, in the air, underwater and on ice. Today, the TUDOR collection includes iconic lines such as Black Bay, Pelagos, 1926 and Royal. Since 2015, TUDOR has also offered models with mechanical Manufacture Calibres with multiple functions and superior performance.

TUDOR IS #BORNTODARE

In 2017, TUDOR launched a new campaign with the #BornToDare signature. It reflects both the history of the brand and what it stands for today. It tells the adventures of individuals who have achieved the extraordinary on land, on ice, in the air or underwater, with a TUDOR watch on their wrists. It also refers to the vision of Hans Wilsdorf, the founder of TUDOR, who manufactured TUDOR watches to withstand the most extreme conditions, watches made for the most daring lifestyles. It is testimony to TUDOR's singular approach to watchmaking, which has made it what it is today. At the cutting edge of the watchmaking industry, its innovations are now essential benchmarks. The TUDOR #BornToDare spirit is supported throughout the world by first class ambassadors, whose achievements result directly from a daring approach to life.

VISA CASH APP RB:

With more than 350 race starts and counting, Red Bull's Italian Formula 1 team has been one of the sport's most consistent and important competitors since 2006.

Launched as Scuderia Toro Rosso and charged with bringing future champions to the grid, the team was successful in launching the top level careers of a generation of drivers who have gone on to win races and world championships in Formula 1 and beyond. The success continued following the teams' 2020 rebrand as Scuderia AlphaTauri, with victory at the Italian Grand Prix in its first season. Now reborn with an expanded mission to battle for the sport's biggest prizes, Visa Cash App RB team is powering into a new era of competition at the pinnacle of motor sport.

