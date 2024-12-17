AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Established seed-stage fund, Tuesday Capital, has announced the addition of Ethan Imboden, a long time collaborator, as a Partner. Imboden joins the team following 10 years at global design & strategy consulting firm, frog, where he founded and led the venture practice and investment arm. Tuesday Capital, known for its early-stage investments in over 350 groundbreaking startups, including Airtable, Gitlab, Cruise, Zipline, Human Interest, Solugen, Oklo, Kueski, and Digital Ocean, has been backing founders at the inception of their companies since 2011. A San Francisco Bay Area native now based in France, Ethan will invest globally while also anchoring the firm's new presence in Europe.

Tuesday Capital Adds Ethan Imboden as Partner, Expanding Investment Reach & Founder Support

"At Tuesday, we operate as a startup that backs other startups. Ethan spent a decade as a VC-backed founder followed by a decade of supporting and investing behind founders, so his experience matches the Tuesday ethos perfectly. He and I have already been working together for over 7 years and he has helped many of our portfolio companies over that time," said Patrick Gallagher, Cofounder and Managing Partner of Tuesday Capital. "Our success as a firm hinges on providing timely, tangible value to founders, helping them build their businesses from the outset. Ethan's background in design, engineering and entrepreneurship augments what Tuesday can deliver to our portfolio companies."

"Tuesday Capital has pressure-tested and honed its strategy across five funds and nearly fifteen years, while consistently delivering for both founders and investors," said Ethan Imboden, Partner at Tuesday Capital. "With their continuous focus on outcomes rather than optics, Pat and his team have built a firm that's efficient, independently-minded, and complementary to the entire early-stage technology ecosystem. This approach has always resonated with me, and I'm excited to officially join the team."

Tuesday Capital joins founders at the start of their journey, collaborating with them through the earliest steps of getting their startups off the ground. The firm is known for bringing its extensive network and company-building support alongside its capital, earning a reputation in the venture ecosystem for rolling up its sleeves with portfolio companies while being complementary and additive to co-investors. The approach is paying off in fund performance and founder engagement – the team is now investing from their fifth fund where returning founders make up more than a third of the new companies being backed.

About Tuesday Capital

Tuesday Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm that has backed over 350 startups since launching in 2011. With five funds totaling approximately $150M under management, we have a proven track record of identifying and supporting exceptional founders at the earliest stages of building their companies. The value we bring to the venture ecosystem yields a differentiated deal flow, stemming from our network of 700+ founders and our longstanding and complementary relationships with fellow VCs.

We're a small, close-knit, independently-minded team, focused on building long-term value. We operate as a startup-that-funds-other-startups, running an efficient, right-sized organization and continually evolving our market approach for both founder fit & LP performance. Our firm thrives on curiosity, integrity, diversity, taking the long view and having the courage and foresight to be the first in. To learn more visit www.tuesday.vc.

