Tuesday Health and Buckeye Health Plan Partner to Bring Palliative Care for Ohioans with Serious Illness

Program launched January 1, 2026, to provide in-person and virtual palliative care

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuesday Health and Buckeye Health Plan, a company of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), today announced a new partnership to bring expanded palliative care to Ohioans living with serious illness. The program, launched on January 1, 2026, is designed to help members and their caregivers manage complex health needs, reduce avoidable hospital visits, and receive compassionate care in person and virtually.

Through this collaboration, eligible Buckeye members will gain access to Tuesday Health's interdisciplinary care team, including nurses, social workers, nurse practitioners and physicians. The Tuesday Health care team will coordinate closely with members' current providers to manage symptoms, give members clarity and confidence in their medical decisions, and provide caregiver support. Members will also have 24/7 access to clinicians for urgent needs, ensuring that care is available when it matters most.

"Our goal is simple: to make sure people living with serious illness and their caregivers feel supported every day," said Jim Wieland, CEO of Tuesday Health. "This partnership with Buckeye Health Plan expands access to our care team, bringing hands-on guidance, emotional support and proactive, in-person clinical care. Members can count on us to help navigate the challenges of serious illness while avoiding unnecessary hospital visits."

Ohio currently faces a growing burden of serious illness and rising caregiver strain. One in four adults in the state currently cares for a family member or friend with complex medical needs, according to a recent AARP report. Value-based palliative care helps ease this strain by proactively managing symptoms, clarifying care plans, and improving coordination among providers, reducing crises that lead to avoidable emergency visits and giving caregivers clearer guidance and support.

"Buckeye Health Plan is committed to making sure members with complex health needs receive coordinated, compassionate care," said Justin Loudon, CEO of Buckeye Health Plan. "Tuesday Health's high-touch, results-driven model aligns with our mission and ensures our members and their families get the support they need."

Together, Tuesday Health and Buckeye Health Plan aim to strengthen care for members with serious illnesses, improve caregiver support and advance local healthcare transformation efforts more broadly. The partnership reflects Tuesday Health's long-term commitment to expanding access to palliative care nationally through mission-aligned, value-based partnerships, both in Ohio as well as several new states in 2026.

This collaboration also marks a major milestone in Tuesday Health's growth, now serving members through Medicare Advantage, Medicaid Managed Care programs and dual-eligible plans. By expanding its footprint, the organization can bring proven care models to more members who need supportive, integrated care and reinforce its position as a leading value-based palliative care provider.

Tuesday Health has consistently achieved high engagement, member satisfaction above 90% and measurable reductions in avoidable hospital and emergency department visits across diverse member populations and care settings. These results demonstrate that members benefit from proactive, relationship-based care in their individual places of comfort.

About Tuesday Health

Tuesday Health is a value-based palliative care provider group dedicated to transforming serious illness and end-of-life care. We deliver goal-centered care focused on alleviating physical symptoms and emotional stress for individuals and their caregivers. Our interdisciplinary care teams reduce avoidable hospitalizations and improve quality of life wherever individuals call home. Through our leading-edge care model, Tuesday Health is shaping the future of community-based palliative care nationwide.

About Buckeye Health Plan

Buckeye Health Plan offers managed healthcare for Ohioans on Medicaid, Medicare, integrated Medicaid-Medicare (called MyCare Ohio) and the Health Insurance Exchange. Since 2004, Buckeye has been dedicated to improving the health of Ohioans, many with low incomes, by providing coordinated healthcare and other essential support that individuals and families need to grow and thrive. Buckeye Health Plan is a Centene Corporation company. For more information, visit www.buckeyehealthplan.com.

