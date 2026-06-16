Tuesday Health Brings Community-Based Palliative Care to Massachusetts in Partnership with Commonwealth Care Alliance

Partnership extends provider-led palliative care to high-need populations across the Commonwealth

BOSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuesday Health, a leading palliative care provider group, today announced a partnership with Commonwealth Care Alliance (CCA) to deliver community-based palliative care to eligible members across Massachusetts, effective July 1, 2026.

The partnership expands access to relationship-based care for individuals who are dual eligible for Medicare and Medicaid and enrolled in CCA's Senior Care Options (SCO) and One Care programs. These members are often older adults or adults with disabilities who have complex medical and social needs.

Tuesday Health delivers evidence-based, provider-led palliative care wherever patients call home, through interdisciplinary teams of nurses, nurse practitioners, social workers, and physicians. The model is designed to improve quality of life, reduce avoidable hospitalizations, and better support patients and caregivers navigating the difficulty of serious illness.

"After nearly two decades caring for patients with serious illness in the greater Boston area, I've seen firsthand what consistent, community-based palliative care can do for patients and their families," said Mihir Kamdar, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Tuesday Health. "This partnership with CCA brings evidence-based palliative care to members across the Commonwealth, working alongside the providers they already know and trust, so individuals living with serious illness can remain comfortable in the places they call home."

"Individuals living with serious illness often need more support than traditional healthcare settings are designed to provide," said Roxanne Lewin, interim CMO, Commonwealth Care Alliance. "CCA is committed to delivering coordinated whole-person care for individuals with complex healthcare needs. Our partnership with Tuesday Health, a national palliative care leader with local roots, strengthens our ability to deliver personalized community-based care to members and families as they navigate serious illness."

As demand for more personalized approaches to palliative care grows, health plans are increasingly turning to provider-led models that deliver meaningful clinical support beyond traditional settings while helping address rising care complexity among high-need populations. Tuesday Health works closely with members, families, and providers to help navigate the challenges of serious illness with greater consistency and connection.

"We're proud to partner with CCA to expand access to compassionate, high-quality palliative care," said Jim Wieland, Chief Executive Officer of Tuesday Health. "This collaboration allows us to bring our care model to more individuals living with serious illness while supporting members and their loved ones through some of the most complex moments and decisions in healthcare."

The partnership reinforces a shared commitment to community-based, relationship-centered care for people living with serious illness, with support designed to meet members where they are and remain closely connected throughout the care journey.

About Tuesday Health

Tuesday Health is a value-based palliative care provider group dedicated to transforming serious illness and end-of-life care. We deliver goal-centered care focused on alleviating physical symptoms and emotional stress for individuals and their caregivers. Our interdisciplinary care teams reduce avoidable hospitalizations and improve quality of life wherever individuals call home. Through our leading-edge care model, Tuesday Health is shaping the future of community-based palliative care nationwide.

About Commonwealth Care Alliance

Commonwealth Care Alliance, a part of the CareSource family of companies, is a mission-driven healthcare organization dedicated to improving care for individuals with complex medical and social needs. Through its Senior Care Options (SCO) and One Care programs, CCA provides integrated, whole-person, community-based care to older adults and individuals dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, with a focus on addressing the social drivers of health.

Lauren Jones

Communications, Tuesday Health

[email protected]

865-336-6825

SOURCE Tuesday Health