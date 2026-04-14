Tuesday Health Expands National Footprint With Humana Partnership to Advance Value-Based Palliative Care

Program launching June 1, 2026 will expand access to community-based palliative care for members living with serious illness

HOUSTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuesday Health today announced a new partnership with Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) to expand access to value-based palliative care for Texans living with serious illness, marking another step in the company's growing national footprint. Launching June 1, the program will support eligible Humana members and their caregivers with coordinated clinical guidance, proactive symptom management and ongoing support designed to improve quality of life and help members receive care aligned with their individual goals.

Through the partnership, eligible Humana members will gain access to Tuesday Health's interdisciplinary care teams, including nurses, social workers, nurse practitioners and physicians. Working alongside members' existing clinicians, these teams help manage symptoms, guide complex medical decisions and support caregivers throughout the serious illness journey. Care is delivered through a flexible model that includes in-person and virtual visits, with 24/7 clinical access to ensure support is available when it matters most in members' places of comfort.

"Living with serious illness can be overwhelming for members and their families, at any stage of their journey," said Dr. Traci Granston, Vice President, Trend and Clinical Innovation at Humana. "Through our partnership with Tuesday Health, we're expanding access to palliative care that is not limited to end-of-life care but can be provided alongside curative treatment—offering coordinated, whole-person support that helps manage symptoms, improve quality of life and ensure care is aligned with what matters most to each individual."

According to the Center to Advance Palliative Care, nationwide there are more than 12 million Americans currently live with serious illness, a number expected to grow significantly as the population ages. As health plans look for new ways to support members with complex needs, value-based palliative care models are emerging as an essential part of delivering better care experiences, stronger caregiver support and more coordinated care.

"Our mission is to ensure people living with serious illness, and the caregivers who support them, never feel like they are navigating this journey alone," said Jim Wieland, CEO of Tuesday Health. "As we continue expanding our care model nationwide, partnerships like this allow us to bring proactive, relationship-based support to more members, improving quality of life and helping avoid unnecessary hospital visits."

This partnership represents another milestone in Tuesday Health's continued national expansion as health plans increasingly seek scalable solutions for serious illness care. Tuesday Health partners with national and regional health plans across all lines of business to deliver coordinated palliative care that improves quality of life while helping reduce avoidable hospital and emergency department visits.

About Tuesday Health

Tuesday Health is a value-based palliative care provider group dedicated to transforming serious illness and end-of-life care. We deliver goal-centered care focused on alleviating physical symptoms and emotional stress for individuals and their caregivers. Our interdisciplinary care teams reduce avoidable hospitalizations and improve quality of life wherever individuals call home. Through our leading-edge care model, Tuesday Health is shaping the future of community-based palliative care nationwide.

Media Contact

Lauren Jones

Communications, Tuesday Health

[email protected]

865-336-6825

SOURCE Tuesday Health