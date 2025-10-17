TUESDAY INVESTOR DEADLINE: C3.ai, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the C3.ai Class Action Lawsuit - AI

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the C3.ai class action lawsuit – captioned Liggett v. C3.ai, Inc., No. 25-cv-07129 (N.D. Cal.) – seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) securities and charges C3.ai and certain of C3.ai's top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the C3.ai class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-c3-ai-class-action-lawsuit-ai.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected]. Lead plaintiff motions for the C3.ai class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: C3.ai operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence ("AI") application software company.

The C3.ai class action lawsuit alleges that defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to C3.ai's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk to C3.ai's profitability from defendant CEO Thomas M. Siebel's health concerns. In truth, according to the complaint, C3.ai's optimistic reports of growth, earnings potential, and anticipated margins fell short of reality as they relied far too heavily on the health and effectiveness of C3.ai's CEO.

The C3.ai class action lawsuit further alleges that on August 8, 2025, C3.ai announced disappointing preliminary financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 and reduced its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2026, attributing its poor sales results and lowered guidance on "the reorganization with new leadership" and the health ailments of its CEO. On this news, the price of C3.ai stock fell more than 25%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired C3.ai securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the C3.ai class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the C3.ai class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the C3.ai class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the C3.ai class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP