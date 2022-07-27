Tuesday is "National Night Out"; Neighbors, Police Party With a Purpose

WYNNEWOOD, Pa., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens, law enforcement agencies, community groups and local officials in over 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide will join forces on August 2nd to mark the 39th Annual National Night Out (NNO) – a police-community partnership event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW). Nationally, millions of people are expected to participate in NNO this year.

National Night Out 2022 corporate partners are AT&T/FirstNet, Starbucks, Ring, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Renewal by Andersen and Associa.