Tuesday Morning Announces Approval to Relist on Nasdaq

DALLAS, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuesday Morning (OTCQX: TUEM), a leading off-price retailer of home goods and décor, today announced that the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") has approved its application for the relisting of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company's common stock is expected to be relisted and commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market at the opening of the market on or about Tuesday, May 25, 2021, under the ticker symbol "TUEM."

"Our relisting on Nasdaq signifies the Company's recent financial and operational achievements as we continue to build a stronger company," said Fred Hand, Chief Executive Officer. "This step is a landmark moment in the next part of our journey as a leader in the off-price retail market. Tuesday Morning is poised for a bright future and is well-positioned to continue serving our stakeholders, valued customers and business partners."

Tuesday Morning Corporation (OTCQX: TUEM) is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand, high-quality products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Based in Dallas, Texas, the Company opened its first store in 1974 and currently operates 490 stores in 40 states. More information and a list of store locations may be found on the Company's website at www.tuesdaymorning.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections. Forward looking statements also include statements regarding the Company's future operations, performance and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and events also include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects and length of the novel coronavirus pandemic; our recent emergence from bankruptcy proceedings; changes in economic and political conditions which may adversely affect consumer spending; our ability to identify and respond to changes in consumer trends and preferences; our ability to mitigate reductions of customer traffic in shopping centers where our stores are located; our ability to continuously attract buying opportunities for off-price merchandise and anticipate consumer demand; our ability to obtain merchandise on varying payment terms; our ability to successfully manage our inventory balances profitably; our ability to effectively manage our supply chain operations; loss of, disruption in operations of, or increased costs in the operation of our distribution center facility; unplanned loss or departure of one or more members of our senior management or other key management; increased or new competition; our ability to maintain and protect our information technology systems and technologies and related improvements to support our growth; increases in fuel prices and changes in transportation industry regulations or conditions; increases in the cost or a disruption in the flow of our imported products; changes in federal tax policy including tariffs; the success of our marketing, advertising and promotional efforts; our ability to attract, train and retain quality employees in appropriate numbers, including key employees and management; increased variability due to seasonal and quarterly fluctuations; our ability to protect the security of information about our business and our customers, suppliers, business partners and employees; our ability to comply with existing, changing and new government regulations; our ability to manage risk to our corporate reputation from our customers, employees and other third parties; our ability to manage litigation risks from our customers, employees and other third parties; our ability to manage the risk associated with product liability claims and product recalls; the impact of adverse local conditions, natural disasters or other events; our ability to manage the negative effects of inventory shrinkage; our ability to manage unexpected costs related to our insurance programs; increased costs or exposure to fraud or theft resulting from payment card industry related risks and regulations; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls over financial reporting; and the other factors listed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Except as may be required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

