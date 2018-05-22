Tuesday's Children Adds Wall Street Executive Dan Baumbach to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuesday's Children, the leading nonprofit organization providing long-term support to communities, families and individuals impacted by terrorism or the loss of a family member in the military, has added Wall Street executive Dan Baumbach to its board of directors.

Tuesday's Children Board member Dan Baumbach

Baumbach is a Quantitative Trader for Jump Trading LLC and has almost 20 years of experience trading in both domestic and international markets. He holds a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree cum laude from the University of Dayton and a Master of Computer Science from New York University.

"Dan has been a great asset to Tuesday's Children and we are pleased he will now have a formal role within the organization," said Terry Sears, executive director of Tuesday's Children. "Dan is passionate about our mission of providing programs and support to individuals, families and communities that have suffered tragic loss and we are eager to further involve him as a member of our Board."

Baumbach, an Eagle Scout, is an active leader in the Boy Scouts organization and coaches girls soccer. He lives in Munsey Park, NY with his wife and three children.

"Tuesday's Children provides long-term support for those who need help moving on with their lives, and I cannot think of a better cause with which to be involved," said Baumbach. "As all of us navigate the tragedies that are a part of today's reality, we must take care of the families, people and communities that have fallen victim to these acts of terror."

Tuesday's Children was originally founded to help those impacted by the events of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, and has since expanded to become the leading nonprofit organization providing long-term support to communities, families and individuals around the world impacted by terrorism or the loss of a family member in the military. Tuesday's Children offers a time-tested, long-term approach that enables families and communities to heal, recover and thrive. Among the programs offered by the organization are youth support and guidance, health and wellness counseling, career guidance, adult and family services and community outreach. The organization is headquartered in New York. More information can be found at TuesdaysChildren.org, and on social media (Twitter: @TuesdaysChldrn, Instagram: @TuesdaysChldrn, Facebook: /TuesdaysChildren, LinkedIn: Tuesday's Children).

