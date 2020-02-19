Tuesday's Children Announces Alliance With New York Says Thank You Foundation

Tuesday's Children has developed a Long-Term Healing Model based on lessons learned from nearly two decades serving over 35,000 individuals, including those in the 9/11 community, post-9/11 Gold Star military families, and global victims of terrorism and mass violence. Tuesday's Children has provided customized guidance and tragedy assistance to U.S. communities, such as Newtown, CT, Orlando, FL, Las Vegas, NV, Parkland, FL Pittsburgh, PA, and over 30 countries impacted by terrorism and violent extremism. Tuesday's Children builds common bonds among survivors and communities through resilience-building programming, peer-to-peer support, professional events, sharing of best practices and international peacebuilding initiative.

New York Says Thank You Foundation's Stars of HOPE® community-based therapeutic arts program changes lives through art. Hand-painted wooden stars messaged with words of inspiration and designed with bright colors are shared with and publicly displayed in communities in the immediate aftermath of traumatic events, serving as a reminder of solidarity and support during times of tragedy and through the long-term recovery. To date, Stars of HOPE have positively impacted the emotional resiliency and recovery of millions of people in over 270 communities in 26 countries recovering from historic natural disasters and catastrophic acts of violence.

As the two organizations work together through this new alliance, each wooden Star of HOPE included in all Stars of HOPE boxes used in Tuesday's Children programs and events will be co-branded to identify both organizations, and funds raised from purchases of Stars of HOPE for Tuesday's Children-affiliated events will support the programs and activities of both organizations. Through joint outreach efforts, both organizations hope to be a collective source of hope and healing to communities seeking resilience in the face of traumatic events from the immediate aftermath, through the long-term recovery phase post-trauma.

"It has been an honor to collaborate with New York Says Thank You Foundation and see the vast impact these stars have had in the communities that need them most," said Terry Sears, Executive Director of Tuesday's Children. "This alliance ensures that those impacted by tragedy benefit from both our time-tested Long-Term Healing Model and their uplifting, artistic efforts. Together, we can make a meaningful difference."

"We have the greatest respect for the work that Tuesday's Children has done for so many individuals and communities in need of hope," said Jeff Parness, founder and Executive Director of New York Says Thank You Foundation. "We are excited that our Stars of HOPE program will give Tuesday's Children greater visibility in the communities where we immediately respond while also empowering Tuesday's Children's constituents of 9/11 families, Gold Star families, and corporate volunteers to participate in this joint project to heal the world through creativity, compassion, and human connection."

ABOUT TUESDAY'S CHILDREN

Tuesday's Children provides a lifetime of healing for families who have been forever changed by terrorism, military conflict or mass violence. Through a time-tested, long-term approach, Tuesday's Children programming serves and supports our nation's military Families of the Fallen; builds resilience and common bonds in communities worldwide recovering from tragedies; and keeps the promise to support all those impacted by Tuesday, September 11th. For more information, please visit www.tuesdayschildren.org.

ABOUT STARS OF HOPE

Stars of HOPE® is the world's largest healing arts program. It is a unique disaster relief and compassion-based therapeutic arts program which empowers people of all ages to transform communities impacted by natural disasters and human-caused tragedies by creating and displaying colorful art and messages of hope and healing. Stars of HOPE serve as beacons of compassion through the long-term recovery process and remind people they are not alone. The Stars of HOPE® Box of HOPE program allows anyone, any age to express their compassion through creativity and connect to people in need of hope anywhere in the world. Stars of HOPE is a program of New York Says Thank You Foundation, one of the largest global volunteer organizations to emerge from the tragedy of 9/11 and humanity of 9/12. For more information, please visit www.starsofhopeusa.org

