Tuesday's Children To Hold Annual Project COMMON BOND Winter Session

A rigorous academic program providing specific workshops and training on these topics, Project COMMON BOND unites young people from around the world who have experienced the loss of a loved one due to terrorism, violent extremism or war. This program empowers these young people to translate their experiences into positive action back home.

This year, Tuesday's Children will extend the impact of the program beyond the initial weekend. In collaboration with Dr. Alex Cromwell of George Washington University's Elliot School of International Affairs and George Mason University's School of Conflict Analysis and Resolution, participants and staff will connect once a month virtually for six months, to continue to share how they have brought peacebuilding back into their communities post-program.

"I reunited with old friends and made so many new ones throughout the intense peacebuilding and conflict resolution sessions," said a PCB winter 2018 participant. "I quickly realized that I was sitting in a room with some of the most extraordinary people I'll ever meet."

"Not only is Project COMMON BOND a place for young people to heal, bond and connect with others, but it serves as a reminder that you are not alone in your grief," said Kathy Murphy, Senior Program Director at Tuesday's Children. "Participants go home feeling understood and able to turn this loss into positive change, helping others in their lives."

Tuesday's Children is excited to welcome participants from eight nations to this session. Participating countries are Afghanistan, Canada, Nigeria, Northern Ireland, Norway, the Republic of Congo, Sudan and the United States.

ABOUT PROJECT COMMON BOND

Project COMMON BOND, our international youth symposium, has united over 800+ young adults from 31 countries who share the loss of a family member due to an act of terrorism, violent extremism or war. Participants engage in dignity-focused activities and learn about peacebuilding and conflict resolution while forming lifelong bonds with their peers. Chaperones and staff convene to discuss best practices and learn about Tuesday's Children's Long-Term Healing Model.

ABOUT TUESDAY'S CHILDREN

Tuesday's Children provides a lifetime of healing for families who have been forever changed by terrorism, military conflict or mass violence. Through a time-tested, long-term approach, Tuesday's Children programming serves and supports our nation's military Families of the Fallen; builds resilience and common bonds in communities worldwide recovering from tragedies; and keeps the promise to support all those impacted by Tuesday, September 11th.

