Tuesday's Children To Hold Annual Summer Session Of Premier International Peace-Building Program, Project Common Bond

The curriculum teaches peace-building, fosters intercultural understanding and encourages positive community action. Through recognition of how conflict and loss has impacted their lives and through experiencing this unique multicultural community, participants are empowered to be peace-builders and agents of changes.

"Project COMMON BOND is building a more peaceful world by creating young ambassadors of tolerance," said Terry Sears, Executive Director of Tuesday's Children. "We are so thrilled to bring this impactful and life-changing program to Washington, D.C. We look forward to watching these young people form new friendships and memories in this special community of understanding."

"I met so many resilient individuals and learned about different cultures around the world," said Mylia, who attended Project COMMON BOND's Summer 2018 session. "I had an instant connection with all of the attendees as we all shared a loss in our families and a missing piece in our hearts."

ABOUT PROJECT COMMON BOND

Project COMMON BOND has changed the lives of nearly 800 young adults from 28 countries who share the loss of a family member due to an act of terrorism, violent extremism or war. Participants engage in dignity and healing-focused activities and learn about peacebuilding and conflict resolution while forming lifelong bonds with their peers. Chaperones and staff convene to discuss best practices and learn about Tuesday's Children's Long-Term Healing Model.

ABOUT TUESDAY'S CHILDREN

Tuesday's Children provides a lifetime of healing for those who have been forever changed by terrorism and traumatic loss. Through a time-tested, long-term approach, Tuesday's Children programming serves and supports our nation's military Families of the Fallen: keeps the promise to support all those impacted by 9/11; and builds resilience and common bonds in communities worldwide recovering from tragedies.

