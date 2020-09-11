Tuesday's Children To Hold Virtual Rise Up for Resilience Gala

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuesday's Children is excited to announce our annual Rise Up for Resilience Gala, to be held on Thursday, September 17th. It will be an inspiring virtual evening to raise funds for families whose lives have been forever changed by terrorism, military conflict or mass violence.

The event, which begins at 7:00 PM EST, is open to all and promises to be a truly engaging, moving and entertaining virtual experience for all our attendees. The night will include an array of auction items, enviable door prizes, honorees, an emcee and several special guests.

This year, Tuesday's Children is proud to honor General Maryanne Miller, USAF, Commander, Air Mobility Command, and Robert Greifeld, Chairman of Virtu Financial, Former Chairman and CEO of Nasdaq. The emcee for the evening will be Brooke Baldwin, host of CNN Newsroom.

"The effects of terrorism, military conflict and mass violence can leave families and communities with great challenges," said General Maryanne Miller, USAF. "The work of Tuesday's Children takes these challenges and turns them into opportunities to restore and heal families and communities. Tuesday's Children gives back by showing the way to renew life after intense grief."

"Tuesday's Children is an organization that has done remarkable work for our society for the last 19 years. The responsibility is on us good corporate citizens to support incredible organizations like Tuesday's Children to ensure they continue to help families. It's incredibly uplifting to collectively have a positive impact on an organization that has had such a tremendous impact on our society during difficult times," said Bob Greifeld, Virtu Chairman, Former Chairman and CEO of Nasdaq.

"As someone who witnessed the impact of 9/11 first-hand to both families and our economy, I am proud to see a leader such as Bob Greifeld, whom I worked with at Nasdaq for nearly a decade, being recognized for his resilience and leadership during challenging times," said Silvia Davi, Tuesday's Children Board Member. "As a symbolic capital markets champion, Bob has had the courage and compassion to solve problems and lead teams where there was no path, leaving a trail and uncovering new opportunities."

"As the need for Tuesday's Children grows, from the 9/11 community to Military Families of the Fallen and those impacted by mass violence, so does the need for support," said Terry Sears, Executive Director of Tuesday's Children. "It is because of generous and passionate supporters like Bob and General Miller that we can continue offering vital programs and services to the families we serve."

Interested parties can register to attend the Gala for free at give.tuesdayschildren.org/rise-up-for-resilience-2020. For additional details regarding this event, please contact [email protected] or call 516-562-9000.

The Rise Up for Resilience Gala is proudly affiliated with Tradeweb Markets. The event is sponsored by AIG, The Cahalane Family, Roger & Margo Coleman and Morgan Stanley.

ABOUT GENERAL MARYANNE MILLER, USAF

Air Force General Maryanne Miller recently retired as the Commander of Air Mobility Command. AMC's mission is to provide rapid, global mobility and sustainment for America's armed forced. The command also plays a crucial role in providing humanitarian support at home and around the world. As the Air Component Commander for U.S. Transportation Command, General Miller was responsible for directing global air mobility operations in support of national objectives.

ABOUT ROBERT GREIFELD

Robert Greifeld, is Chairman of Virtu Financial, Inc. and co-founder of Cornerstone Investment Capital.

He previously served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") until May 10, 2017 and as Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq from 2003 to 2016.

ABOUT TUESDAY'S CHILDREN

Tuesday's Children provides a lifetime of healing families who have been forever changed by terrorism, military conflict or mass violence. Through a time-tested, long-term approach, Tuesday's Children programming serves and supports our nation's military Families of the Fallen; builds resilience and common bonds in communities worldwide recovering from tragedies; and keeps the promise to support all those impacted by Tuesday, September 11th. For more information, please visit www.tuesdayschildren.org.

