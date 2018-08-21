Tuff Shed, Inc. Acquires Sheds USA

DENVER, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuff Shed, Inc., America's leading supplier of storage buildings and garages, announced that it has acquired substantially all the assets of New Hampshire-based Sheds USA. The acquisition creates a new presence in the Northeast for Tuff Shed, and extends Tuff Shed's service area to all of the contiguous United States.

The asset purchase of Sheds USA is the latest in a string of recent milestones for privately-based Tuff Shed. In late 2017, the company sold and installed its one millionth building. It also enjoyed record annual revenue of $268 Million in 2017, thanks to expanding into new markets as well as growing same store sales. In June of this year, Tuff Shed became partly owned by its employees when it launched an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

Sheds USA has been an installed service provider with The Home Depot, and at the time of the acquisition, sold its products in 461 Home Depot stores in the Northeast. Tuff Shed, also an installed service provider in the shed and garage category, will now take over the servicing of those 461 stores, cementing its partnership with The Home Depot and increasing its reach to all 1,946 Home Depot stores in the contiguous U.S.

For Tuff Shed founder and President Tom Saurey, the development is a dream come true. "Even when I first started Tuff Shed, back in 1981, I could envision a company that provided quality buildings to customers all across the country," says Saurey. "While we've had locations coast-to-coast for several years, we haven't had a presence in the Northeast. Now we do, and I'm delighted to say we service all of the lower 48 U.S. states."

The Northeast will become Tuff Shed's sixth region, with the establishment of a regional management team as part of this expansion and integration effort. Sheds USA operations have been based in Portsmouth, NH and Tuff Shed's preliminary plan is to continue with some of its operations there.

Tuff Shed expects to transition to its model of more localized production to service the new territory and is working to establish additional manufacturing locations in the area. The company has set preliminary revenue targets for 2019 upward of $350 Million.

Besides the access to new customers in the Northeast, the acquisition made sense for Tuff Shed because of both company's rich histories. "Like we have here at Tuff Shed, Sheds USA has a long history in this business; caring about its people, its customers and its products," says Saurey. "We aim to honor this history by continuing to provide great products and services to customers and a great work environment for employees and contractors."

TUFF SHED products include wooden backyard storage sheds, larger commercial storage buildings, garages and cabin shells. The company works with its customers to design and accessorize buildings, then pre-fabricates key building components at its manufacturing facilities so it can deliver and install buildings on the customer site. Over its 37 years Tuff Shed has designed, fabricated and installed more than one million buildings across the country.

Tom Saurey founded TUFF SHED in 1981 in Rexburg, Idaho and moved the company headquarters to Denver in 1986. Strong sales and sustained growth have drawn industry praise for the enterprise, with recognition including the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year award for the Rocky Mountain Region in 2004 for Saurey, along with ColoradoBiz Magazine's Manufacturing Company of the Year in 2004, and Denver Business Journal's Deal Makers of the Year Award in 2005 for TUFF SHED. The Home Depot has twice recognized Tuff Shed as its Service Provider of the Year, first in 2007 and again in 2015. Tuff Shed sold and installed its one millionth building in late 2017.

