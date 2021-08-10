TuffCrowd Entertainment, Rise Together, and Broadway West Announce 'Rise Together,' a Show Written and Directed by South LA Artist Halla

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TuffCrowd Entertainment and Rise Together, in partnership with Broadway West, announced a one-night-only poetry and music show written and directed by South LA artist Halla. The show, named "Rise Together," is on Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Globe Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the event will begin at 7 p.m. The program will feature social justice themes and a diverse cast and crew, all working to show how Angelenos can come together to overcome the crises this city faces.

"Halla is a phenom," said Craig Greiwe, co-founder of Rise Together. "From the first time we saw his work, we knew we wanted a partnership. His ability to bring passion, poetry, music, and put together a theatrical experience unlike any other is incredible. We have been campaigning for months to show the people of Los Angeles that the future is in their hands, and Halla's show is another powerful step in that journey."

The "Rise Together" music and poetry show will highlight powerful storytelling about what's really happening in Los Angeles, and the opportunity for its people to change the course of the city, for the better, together.

"There's a lot that's wrong in Los Angeles, but there's also a lot that's right, starting with its people," said Halla. "I am excited to bring the community a show that not only shines a light on what's really happening but what we can all do about it. Social justice isn't just a cause, it's a goal — and Rise Together is working to help make it a reality."

For the first time in LA's history, Angelenos will have an opportunity for change in unprecedented ways. Due to the date change in the upcoming election, new voters will outnumber previous voters by a 2:1 margin — which means there is an opportunity for more voices at the ballot box and an opportunity to reform this city.

"This is exactly the type of event we need more of," said Marcus Lovingood, founder of Broadway West. "Our organization was founded to promote artistry and community engagement. This powerful show is the best demonstration of that come to life."

Rise Together will also be rolling out detailed policy roadmaps in the coming weeks as it continues to build the largest coalition of everyday Angelenos, based on common ground and common sense.

Tickets can be purchased here. More details can be found on all major social platforms @RiseTogetherLA and on Rise Together's website at www.risetogether.la.

About Rise Together

Rise Together is a 501(c)4 non-profit focused on upending politics as usual in the city of Los Angeles by leveraging the long-dormant power of the public. Rise Together is spending more than $2 million in a dedicated public outreach campaign to inspire and educate the electorate and to ensure the 2022 elections are focused on accountability and facts. The organization uses innovative, cost-effective outreach and marketing to re-engage and re-invest the general public in advance of the 2022 elections and to convince people that progress is possible and that it comes from common ground. Learn more @RiseTogetherLA and www.risetogether.la.

