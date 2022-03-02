Tuffy Security Products Now Offers Underseat Lockbox for Jeep® Gladiator Models

CORTEZ, Colo., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to its extensive Jeep® product line, Tuffy Security Products has introduced its Model #368, a compact Underseat Lockbox for 2020 to 2022 Jeep® Gladiator models. The security lockbox measures 6.75" L x 12.75" W x 5" H to discreetly fit under the rear seat within the OEM plastic fence and provides over 400 cubic inches of out-of-sight lockable storage to conceal documents, electronics and other valuables.

Tuffy Security Products' Underseat Lockbox for Jeep Gladiator Pickups (Model 368) offers 400 cubic inches of lockable storage space and can easily be accessed by flipping up the drivers side rear seat.

By flipping the driver's side rear seat up, Gladiator owners can have access to secured gear that is stored out of sight from prying eyes. The contents of the compact Underseat Lockbox are protected by Tuffy's Pry-Guard Locking System with a 10 tumbler double bitted security lock with 1/8-inch-thick welded steel components. Constructed of welded steel with a durable textured black powder coat finish, Tuffy's Model 368 lockbox has a weather resistant lid design that incorporates an exclusive Pin-Lock hinging system for added security. It secures to existing OEM Jeep Gladiator mounting points using the supplied hardware and easy-to-follow assembly instructions. Installation is quick and easy with standard hand tools and no drilling is required.

"With our new high-security Underseat Lockbox for the Jeep Gladiator, it's easy to secure, conceal and access valuables that are best kept out of sight," said Chip Olson, marketing director for Tuffy Security Products. "This lockbox makes hitting the trail all the more enjoyable by providing safe storage for important items."

Tuffy Security Products safeguard valuable gear with American-made craftsmanship. The full line of Tuffy security solutions provide premium, superior protection against theft, enable safe cargo management, increase gear accessibility and offer the option of flexible keyless lock-entry for multiple users. Tuffy Security Products is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries and a sister company of Bestop, Inc., Baja Designs, PRP, Softtoper, SpeedStrap, BullRing and Status. For more information, visit Tuffy Security Products' website at www.tuffyproducts.com or call 800-348-8339. Follow on Facebook: @tuffyproducts, Twitter: @tuffyproducts

