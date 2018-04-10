Tufin Announces Security Automation for Containers and Microservices

"Containers and microservices in the DevOps workflow raise new challenges to managing risk and reducing vulnerability while meeting the speed of business," said Jon Oltsik, senior principal analyst at ESG. "We see the need for organizations to add security into the DevOps toolchain and taking a policy-based approach to automating microservices security is a logical solution."

In order to secure the environment, DevOps teams want to know and control external access to vulnerable containers and limit the impact of a breach. Tufin Orca identifies and protects vulnerable containers that are externally accessible.

"A typical Kubernetes cluster may have dozens, sometimes hundreds of instances, which are increasingly susceptible to cyberattacks. At scale it becomes impossible to identify vulnerabilities and protect against breaches without automation," said Reuven Harrison, Chief Technology Officer at Tufin. "To achieve continuous security, DevOps teams can now integrate Tufin Orca with their CI/CD tools and Kubernetes runtime to protect microservices no matter where they're deployed – on-premises, private or public cloud."

Current tools and practices lack sufficient visibility and security for modern microservice environments. At runtime Tufin Orca provides visibility into all microservice connections, monitors risk and takes policy-based action to shield applications.

"As the leading provider of customer success solutions for the enterprise, Totango understands the importance of securing applications and protecting client data. We believe there is an increasing need for automated security solutions that intelligently adapt to changing cybersecurity threats," said Oren Raboy, VP Engineering, Totango. "Tufin Orca's policy-based approach to microservices security is a unique solution that will help DevOps build, deploy and operate secure applications at scale."

Tufin Orca is now available through the early-access program, which includes free access, unlimited use of Tufin Orca, and dedicated support. To sign up for the program, visit tufin.io.

To see Tufin Orca in action and learn how to gain early access to the product, visit the Tufin booth #929 in South Hall at RSA Conference in San Francisco on April 16-20. We'll also be at DevOps Connect on April 16.

Tufin Orca will be generally available in Q3 2018.

About Tufin

Tufin® is the leader in Network Security Policy Orchestration for enterprise cybersecurity. More than half of the top 50 companies in the Forbes Global 2000 turn to Tufin to simplify management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company's award-winning Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. Its network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes with proactive risk analysis and continuous policy compliance. Tufin serves over 2,000 customers spanning all industries and geographies; its products and technologies are patent-protected in the U.S. and other countries. Find out more at www.tufin.com, follow Tufin on Twitter at @TufinTech and read more on Tufin's blog, Suite Talk

