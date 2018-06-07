Tufin Appoints Michael Menegay to the Position of Vice President of Global Channels

"Michael has a proven track record of building channel programs and integrated sales and services organizations," said Maloney. "His experience and knowledge of the channel put Tufin in an even greater position to ensure the success of our partners. I am confident that Michael will bring Tufin's channel program to the next level as the company continues its rapid momentum."

Michael brings over 30 years of experience in numerous channel leadership, CEO, and founder positions. His background includes roles as Channel Chief at McAfee Security and Macromedia, Worldwide Executive Director at Dell SaaS/Cloud Solutions, and founder and owner of his own $100M+ partner organization. Michael received a degree in Business/Managerial Economics from the University of Cincinnati Carl H. Lindner College of Business.

"The value that Tufin brings to its partners is second to none," said Menegay. "The increasing demand for network security policy orchestration solutions combined with an accessible and lucrative channel program set the foundation for a mutually beneficial business. There is tremendous opportunity in partnering with us."

Tufin was recently recognized by CRN in its 2018 Partner Program Guide, the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. More information about Tufin's partner program can be found here.

About Tufin

Tufin® is the leader in Network Security Policy Orchestration for enterprise cybersecurity. More than half of the top 50 companies in the Forbes Global 2000 turn to Tufin to simplify management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company's award-winning Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. Its network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes with proactive risk analysis and continuous policy compliance. Tufin serves over 2,000 customers spanning all industries and geographies; its products and technologies are patent-protected in the U.S. and other countries. Find out more at www.tufin.com, follow Tufin on Twitter at @TufinTech and read more on Tufin's blog, Suite Talk.

