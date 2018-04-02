Tufin Featured in CRN's 2018 Partner Program Guide

To compile the guide, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

Tufin recently announced significant growth and momentum in 2017, including 35 percent increase in revenue year-over-year and customer renewal rates of over 90 percent. This growth is a direct result of the increased demand for automation solutions as enterprises seek ways to become more agile and secure. Tufin's award-winning security policy orchestration solutions, combined with an exceptional partner program backed by the full support of Tufin experts, means that partners have the technology, resources, and assistance they need to succeed.

"Having dedicated channel partners is one of the keys to success for a technology vendor," said Kevin Maloney, Senior Vice President of Sales at Tufin. "Tufin understands that our partners are a critical component to our continued growth, and our recognition in the CRN Partner Program Guide is a testament to that. I look forward to working with our existing partners, bringing on new partners, and most of all, working together to grow our mutual business."

"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with can be a daunting task, given the vast array of choices now available to solution providers," said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide helps them narrow the field and find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths and benefits. We are pleased to present our 2018 PPG list, recognizing the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today."

The 2018 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

About Tufin

Tufin® is the leader in Network Security Policy Orchestration for enterprise cybersecurity. More than half of the top 50 companies in the Forbes Global 2000 turn to Tufin to simplify management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company's award-winning Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. Its network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes with proactive risk analysis and continuous policy compliance. Tufin serves over 2,000 customers spanning all industries and geographies; its products and technologies are patent-protected in the U.S. and other countries. Find out more at www.tufin.com, follow Tufin on Twitter at @TufinTech and read more on Tufin's blog, Suite Talk.

Contact:

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Related Links

