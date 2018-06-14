Tufin Launches Service Delivery Partner Program

At the program's launch, Tufin welcomes inaugural partners AERAsec Network Services and Security, Exclusive Networks (UK), and G2 Deployment Advisors.

"AERAsec's participation in Tufin's Service Delivery Partner Program has enabled us to take our business to new heights," said Dr. Matthias Leu, Managing Director, AERAsec Network Services and Security GmbH. "As certified Tufin experts, our team can now play an even larger role in helping our customers get the most value out of their Tufin deployments. Not only does this strengthen our customer relationships and position us as trusted advisors, but it's also a new avenue to help grow our business."

Service Delivery Partners (SDP) are Tufin-certified experts in Tufin Orchestration Suite and are trained and enabled in Security Policy Orchestration to help customers turn their Tufin visions into reality. They work closely with Tufin engineers to understand best practices in implementation and configuration of the Tufin Orchestration Suite.

"Tufin's Service Delivery Partners undergo a rigorous certification process, differentiating them from the competition and increasing credibility among Tufin's customer base," said Raj Motwane, Vice President of Global Services & Support, Tufin. "Backed by training and enablement, these partners now have the opportunity for an additional revenue stream. Likewise, Tufin users are assured that they are getting the very best from their Tufin Orchestration Suite deployment."

Tufin offers two tiers for Service Delivery Partners:

Service Delivery partners deploy Tufin SecureTrack and SecureChange. They are Tufin-certified, and capable of configuring, troubleshooting, and maintaining Tufin Orchestration Suite in production environments. Service Delivery Plus partners provide the Service Delivery capabilities, as well as the advanced ability to build and support Tufin Orchestration Suite customizations, including custom reports, third party API integrations, automatic import functionality, advanced Unified Security Policy configurations, and scripted conditions.

In addition to the Service Delivery Partner certification, participating organizations receive several benefits including:

Professional Services business referral opportunities

Membership in Tufin's virtual delivery bench

Access to Tufin best practices and tools

Exclusive roadmap reviews and workshops

Direct access to Level 2 support

Interested partners can visit the Tufin website to learn more about the program requirements and register to enroll.

About Tufin

Tufin® is the leader in Network Security Policy Orchestration for enterprise cybersecurity. More than half of the top 50 companies in the Forbes Global 2000 turn to Tufin to simplify management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company's award-winning Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. Its network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes with proactive risk analysis and continuous policy compliance. Tufin serves over 2,000 customers spanning all industries and geographies; its products and technologies are patent-protected in the U.S. and other countries. Find out more at www.tufin.com.

Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech

Read more on Tufin's blog: Suite Talk

Contact:

Dan Gaffney

fama PR for Tufin

(617) 986-5036

Tufin@famapr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tufin-launches-service-delivery-partner-program-300666310.html

SOURCE Tufin

Related Links

http://www.tufin.com

