Tufin Launches Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) Program

"As the first security policy orchestration vendor to formalize an alliance partner program, Tufin continues to advance our leadership," said Pamela Cyr, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Tufin. "Partnering with Tufin allows leading and strategic vendors to better meet our mutual customers' needs for integrated solutions that improve their business agility and security. We welcome our new partners and look forward to solving the key challenges our customers are addressing."

With the introduction of the TAP program, Tufin welcomes the newest members of the partner ecosystem:

Security Incident Enrichment: Utilizing the extensive network security policy information within the Tufin Orchestration Suite, investigation of security incidents is enhanced, reducing the time to resolution.

"Tufin provides valuable insights into an organization's network security posture and policies," said Dario Forte, Founder and CEO of DFLabs. "As a member of the TAP program, our joint customers are assured that the DFLabs IncMan SOAR platform and Tufin Orchestration Suite are seamlessly integrated to automate security orchestration and incident response workflows."

"Swimlane is committed to improving cybersecurity threat response capabilities and lowering incident response times by integrating with products like Tufin," said Cody Cornell, CEO and founder of Swimlane. "By integrating with Tufin products, Swimlane and Tufin together allow incident response teams to more accurately and quickly understand their network configurations during the IR process, and take safe remediation steps at the network level, often under fully automated scenarios at machine speeds. These integrations enable enterprise IR teams to triage and respond to security events with much greater efficiency."

Security Incident Response: Automating the network response to security threats to control the last line of defense by orchestrating changes to multi-vendor firewalls, other network devices, and hybrid cloud environments.

"Cybereason is excited to join the Tufin Alliance Program, and our integration will consolidate attack intelligence and network policy management to empower security teams at our joint customers to make informed decisions and execute their response through automation," said Sam Curry, chief security officer, Cybereason. "Cybereason customers can continue to detect endpoint attacks while Tufin augments their incident response process to be more consistent, efficient, and comprehensive across their multi-vendor, multi-platform network."

Compliance: Integrating with Tufin Orchestration Suite, centralized compliance solutions can incorporate deep network policy information to enhance the ability to meet industry regulations and internal policies.

"Cyber Observer is excited for the opportunity to partner with Tufin and we've already had several mutual customers that have benefited from the cooperation, enabling us to deliver near real-time posture and awareness management to enterprise senior cybersecurity stakeholders," said Itzik Weinstein, CEO of Cyber Observer.

Risk Assessment: Risk assessment and reporting services enrich the Tufin Orchestration Suite's network risk intelligence, which can be used for automatic enforcement of security policy throughout the entire heterogeneous, hybrid cloud (multi-vendor, multi-cloud) environment.

"Reposify is excited about the new partnership with Tufin. It will enable our customers to better protect their global digital assets from security breaches within and beyond their firewall," said Idan Moyal, Co-founder and CTO, Reposify. "Combining our heuristic technology with Tufin's powerful security policy automation solution means that together we can offer our clients a holistic and seamless cybersecurity solution using the most advanced technologies."

Tufin has a long history of integrating the Tufin Orchestration Suite with vendors such as Check Point Software, Cisco, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, VMware and others. Now through the TAP program and Tufin's use of REST APIs, many additional partners can be integrated into the leading network security policy management platform.

"We see a need in the industry for vendors to collaborate to better meet the full needs of the customer," said Scott Crawford, Research Director for the Information Security Channel at 451 Research. "Security vendors who work together to solve customers' problems extend the value of both organizations and address the most pressing needs of the security industry. A policy-based approach to security provides the basis for enterprise organizations to increase business agility and meet demands for continuous compliance and reduce the attack surface."

Tufin will sponsor the RSA Conference in San Francisco on April 16-20 at booth #929 in South Hall, where the company will show live demos of new partner integrations.

About Tufin

Tufin® is the leader in Network Security Policy Orchestration for enterprise cybersecurity. More than half of the top 50 companies in the Forbes Global 2000 turn to Tufin to simplify management of some of the largest, most complex networks in the world, consisting of thousands of firewall and network devices and emerging hybrid cloud infrastructures. Enterprises select the company's award-winning Tufin Orchestration Suite™ to increase agility in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security posture. The Suite reduces the attack surface and meets the need for greater visibility into secure and reliable application connectivity. Its network security automation enables enterprises to implement changes in minutes with proactive risk analysis and continuous policy compliance. Tufin serves over 2,000 customers spanning all industries and geographies; its products and technologies are patent-protected in the U.S. and other countries. Find out more at www.tufin.com, follow Tufin on Twitter at @TufinTech and read more on Tufin's blog, Suite Talk.

Follow Tufin on Twitter: @TufinTech

Read more on Tufin's blog: Suite Talk

Contact:

Dan Gaffney

fama PR for Tufin

(617) 986-5036

Tufin@famapr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tufin-launches-technology-alliance-partner-tap-program-300625060.html

SOURCE Tufin

Related Links

http://www.tufin.com

