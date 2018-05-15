Tufin Named One of Hottest Privately Held Cybersecurity Companies

This year's report highlights that Tufin's Orchestration Suite "accelerates service delivery, increases IT agility, reduces the time spent on network changes and audits through automation and policy baselines, and can operate easily in a complex network environment."

The JMP Securities annual report identifies companies with the ability to iterate new products and respond to changing technology dynamics. Additionally, JMP Securities notes it believes the companies included on the list are "disrupting technology titans" and "better positioned than ever before to dominate global markets in the long term."

Tufin recently expanded its policy-based approach to secure containers and microservices with its new cloud-based solution, Tufin Orca, which allows DevOps teams to build secure applications and limit the impact of a breach, while maintaining business agility at scale. It also launched its own formal alliance partner program last month in an effort to better meet customer demand and increase industry collaboration.

"Tufin is proud to be included on the JMP Securities 'Super 70' list among several other innovative companies in the security industry," said Ruvi Kitov, CEO and Co-founder of Tufin. "It's an honor to be recognized once again for our efforts to continuously evolve our offerings and help more organizations secure their environments."

In addition to being named to JMP Securities' "Super 70" list, Tufin has recently received recognition in other industry award programs and listings, including:

