Tufin Signs Mayor Walsh's 100% Talent Compact to Eliminate the Gender Wage Gap

Earlier this month, Tufin held an office opening event for its first U.S. headquarters at 2 Oliver Street in downtown Boston. The company, which expanded from its global headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, was drawn to Boston's growing community of Israeli-founded cybersecurity companies, as well as its emergence as a global hub for technology talent.

"Tufin considers diversity and inclusion as two of its most important principles," said Ruvi Kitov, CEO, Tufin. "By signing the 100% Talent Compact, we pledge to bring these values to our new location by raising awareness of the need for fair pay and increasing the number of equal opportunities in the workforce for all of Boston's women."

According to the Boston Women's Workforce Council's 2016 report, women who work in Greater Boston earn significantly less than their male colleagues, while women are the majority of both Boston's residents and workforce. Tufin recognizes that this pay discrepancy poses consequences on the company's talent pool and that women are one of Boston's assets: when women thrive, companies and communities thrive.

"We are pleased to have Tufin as a signer of the 100% Talent Compact," said Cathy Minehan and Evelyn Murphy, Co-chairs, Boston Women's Workforce Council. "The Boston Women's Workforce Council welcomes a company who shares our dedication to addressing the barriers to gender equity in the workplace. We look forward to working with leaders like Ruvi to create workplace culture changes that are crucial to making real progress."

The Council's mission is to work with the businesses in the Greater Boston area in a private-public endeavor to eliminate the gender wage gap, remove the visible and invisible barriers to women's advancement and ensure that 100 percent of the talent pool is used to make Boston the best area in the country for working women. As a signer of the 100% Talent Compact, Tufin will work with the Council to take concrete, measurable steps to eliminate the wage gap within its own company and to report progress anonymously every two years.

For more information or to join the 100% Talent Compact, please visit: www.bostonwomensworkforcecouncil.com.

