Tuft & Needle Offers Wiped-Out Parents a 'Sleep Ambassador Program' to Reclaim Their Sleep

More than ever, the wellness benefits that quality sleep provides are critical to staying healthy as parents around the country continue living through pandemic fatigue. Nine in 10 parents don't get the recommended amount of sleep, according to a study from mattress review authority Sleep Junkie . The research also found that new parents lose an average of three hours of sleep each night during their child's first year — equating to an extra month and a half of staying awake by their child's first birthday. The Tuft & Needle Sleep Ambassador Program is an open call for parents from all walks of life to prioritize their sleep wellness as an act of self-care.

"As new parents, we agonize over designing the perfect nursery so our babies feel more tranquil, are lulled to sleep more easily and hopefully stay asleep longer," said Jen Daly, Chief Marketing Officer at Tuft & Needle and SVP/General Manager of Direct-to-Consumer for Serta Simmons Bedding. "Meanwhile, we're quick to forget about our own sleep wellness. Becoming a mom rocked my world. I learned fast how vital sleep is to being at my best for my kids — and for all the rest — every day. And while the right mattress is a good starting point, unlocking better sleep doesn't stop there. Making positive habit changes and creating your own sleep sanctuary are key to getting your best night's sleep, something Tuft & Needle takes seriously. That's why we launched the Tuft & Needle Sleep Ambassador Program — to bring the restorative power of our products plus the lasting benefits of sleep coaching to help some of our most sleep deprived customers — new parents."

The Sleep Ambassador Program arrives as Americans — and parents, in particular — face growing sleep-health challenges amid COVID-19. More than half of Americans say their sleep has suffered during the pandemic, according to a study from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. Moreover, the unique pressures faced by parents — working from home, caring for young ones, juggling virtual learning — only heighten the impact that quarantine life inflicts on sleep health. Over time, the ripple effects of subpar sleep can extend across a person's overall wellness, impairing cognition, concentration, memory, mood, attention, immune response and more.

To help parents prioritize self-care, Tuft & Needle will provide each of its Sleep Ambassadors a curated set of sleep-enhancement tools including:

Through the program, the Tuft & Needle Sleep Ambassadors will learn why we need sleep, why new parents often struggle with sleep and how parents like them can "hack" their sleep. Following the program, each participant will be equipped with the tools to build healthy, consistent sleep environments. Additionally, they'll be able to measure their progress as tracked by the Oura Ring provided through the program.

"Learning to prioritize my own sleep health was a game-changer for me," Velilla said. "Our mission at Tuft & Needle is to be our customers' partner in rest and recovery, and I can't wait to share what I've learned about sleep — from cutting-edge science to practical tips anyone can apply — to help our Sleep Ambassadors improve their sleep wellness and quality of life for the whole family. After all, as part of caring for your kids, it's important to take care of yourself, too."

The Tuft & Needle Sleep Ambassador Program is accepting applications through Friday, Nov. 12. All program participants will gain immediate access to exclusive e-learning resources with easy tips anyone can harness to make lasting, positive changes to their sleep health. Winners will be notified by email the week of Nov. 19, with the chosen ambassadors beginning their dream gig on Nov. 30. Parents nationwide who are ready to take back control of their sleep are invited to submit an entry to participate in the program online at www.tuftandneedle.com/resources/sleep-ambassador/.

About Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle ("T&N" / TN.com) is a Phoenix-based company that is the pioneer and leader among direct-to-consumer mattress startups. The company was founded in 2012 by JT Marino and Daehee Park to create exceptional mattress and bedding products and revolutionize the customer sleep experience. T&N has served more than 1 million happy sleepers and was named as Entrepreneur's Best Company Culture and one of TIME's best inventions. T&N is proud to have earned the highest customer loyalty score (Net Promoter Score® of 74) in the mattress market, with over 95% of customers loving their mattress. In September of 2018, T&N merged with Serta Simmons Bedding (SSB), making the combined company the largest sleep brand in the world. T&N products can be purchased at Tuft & Needle stores across the U.S. or online at www.tn.com.

SOURCE Tuft & Needle

Related Links

https://www.tuftandneedle.com/

